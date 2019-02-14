Local musicians performed at Tor’s Sweetheart Dance and Show on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
Singing on a Saturday
A new tax incremental finance (TIF) district could serve as a funding mechanism to restore flood-damaged Ontario, village board president Mark Smith said at the board’s meeting Monday.
Community members gathered at Sparta City Hall on Feb. 4 to hear the Department of Natural Resources’ assessment of damage to area bike trails that had been sustained during the severe storms and floods between Aug. 17 and Sept. 17.
Enrollment in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District dropped 14 students from January 2018, according to Superintendent Kelly Burhop at Monday’s board of education meeting.
Do county boards have any responsibility to aid smaller municipalities within their borders when they have been struck by a weather disaster?
A public information session concerning the April Monroe County advisory referendum on increasing taxes to cover debt payments on a new Monroe County nursing home will be at Brookwood High School
Taking on an extra duty, Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely plows Walker Street in Wilton after Monday’s snowstorm.
We have heard about the 100-year flood and the 500-year flood. But what will this last one be known as? Part of that is up to us.
Ontario buyouts not a sure thing County Line Publisher Emeritus The good news is that every Ontario property affected by the August 2018 flooding will be eligible for a FEMA
A few months ago, a contingent of outraged citizens hammered on the Norwalk Village Board for what they perceived as the board’s failure to protect them from backup from an inadequate sewer plant.
The following are the results of last week’s caucus for Norwalk Village Board.
Construction continues on the new building for The Place, a Main Street Norwalk tavern.