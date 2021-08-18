What looked like a tornado also was spotted in the same time frame just south of Viroqua. That storm caused the Viroqua Fire Chief to set off the outdoor warning sirens, but the tornado never touched down.
Severe weather strikes again
Kendall will continue to consider enhancements at Glenwood Park, but the village’s overall financial obligations will ultimately shape the park committee’s approach, board member and park committee chair Art Keenan reported at the village board’s meeting Aug. 9.
After 18 years, Executive Director Mari Freiberg is bidding farewell to the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers, which has locations in Cashton, Norwalk, Viroqua and La Crosse.
Paul Gerber of Ontario helps out at the Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers’ sixth annual Technolog-E Recycling Event in Cashton on Tuesday.
The Ontario Village Board made a tentative move at its Monday meeting to demolish the older portion of the former Ontario Elementary School building on Church Street.
The Wilton Village Board considered prospects for the former Wilton Lions Club food stand at its Monday meeting.
Last weekend was the first-ever Wilton Fest, which served as a replacement for the longtime Wilton Wood Turtle Days festival.
The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization and the Kendall Lions Club sponsored a free community in the gazebo at Central Park on Thursday.
When school starts this fall, the Royall School District plans to have the same Covid-19 rules it did during summer school: masks will be optional.
The Monroe County Republican Party sent out an alert to its members on July 20, contending that the books “Me and White Supremacy” and “This Book is Gay” were available to staff and students in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.
The owners of Millhouse Bar and Grill in downtown Wilton announced on their Facebook page Monday that the establishment would permanently close Friday, Aug. 27.
At the Monroe County Fair on Sunday, Maddie Wallerman of Norwalk rides a tractor trike in the big wheel race against other competitors in the Moovers and Groovers grouping of the 10th annual Farmer Olympics.