Severe weather strikes again

Photo gallery: Merriment at Wilton Fest August 5th, 2021

by County Line Last weekend was the first-ever Wilton Fest, which served as a replacement for the longtime Wilton Wood Turtle Days festival.

Kendall hosts community concert August 4th, 2021

by County Line The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization and the Kendall Lions Club sponsored a free community in the gazebo at Central Park on Thursday.

Masks to remain optional at Royall August 4th, 2021

by County Line When school starts this fall, the Royall School District plans to have the same Covid-19 rules it did during summer school: masks will be optional.

Monroe County Republicans send alert regarding N-O-W Schools August 4th, 2021

by County Line The Monroe County Republican Party sent out an alert to its members on July 20, contending that the books “Me and White Supremacy” and “This Book is Gay” were available to staff and students in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District.

Millhouse Bar and Grill to close August 3rd, 2021

by County Line The owners of Millhouse Bar and Grill in downtown Wilton announced on their Facebook page Monday that the establishment would permanently close Friday, Aug. 27.

