Second-annual milk-jug races offered in Wilton

Fun at the fair August 1st, 2019

by County Line Youth took part in the Monroe County Fair shows last week in Tomah.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

A bustle over brats! August 1st, 2019

by County Line As part of its national tour, Johnsonville brought its Big Taste Grill to Ontario on Thursday, serving up free brats to an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 people.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Heavy rains bring wildflowers July 25th, 2019

by County Line All of the rain evidently has produced a bumper crop of wildflowers.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Ontario proceeds with grant for flood recovery July 25th, 2019

by Karen Parker About 40 people met at the La Farge Emergency Services building on Monday evening with Dale Klemme of Community Development Alternatives, a nonprofit based in Prairie du Chien, Wis.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.