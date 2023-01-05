Both the Royall and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton school districts will have contested board-of-education races in April.
School boards will have contested races | Caucuses slated for municipal elections
I don’t have any memories that precede Sterling.
We have grown accustomed to larger companies buying up smaller ones, but the recent acquisition of Southwest Sanitation by GLF may result in some consequences for the residents of Ontario and, in fact, all of Vernon County.
For possessing paraphernalia as a repeat offender, Jesse J. Jensen of Ontario may face up to two years in prison and the loss of his license for up to five years.
A Sparta man was found guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court on Dec. 20 of a charge of reckless driving – causing bodily harm on Jan. 21, 2020, when his tractor trailer struck a vehicle on N. McGary and North streets in Norwalk, near Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers.
Royall Elementary School students gave their winter concert Monday.
Brookwood Junior/Senior High School performed its winter concert Dec. 12.
Sometimes jokes are too close to the truth.
Rural Ontario musician Tor Eness hosted his Country Christmas Show at the Kendall Community Hall on Sunday.
After several meetings’ worth of deliberations, the Kendall Village Board approved a new fee schedule for a wide range of municipal services Monday.
The Kendall Public Library hosted its fundraiser cookie walk Saturday at St. John’s Church.
A volunteer-led event, Wilton’s community Thanksgiving dinner was Thursday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.