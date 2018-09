Ontario Farmer’s Market moves to new location September 20th, 2018

by Dena Eakles The Ontario Farmer’s Market has become a great meet-up and a good way to stock up on good food and local crafts.

N-O-W nearly finished with projects designed to enhance safety September 20th, 2018

by Sarah Parker Funded by a grant it had received earlier this year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s safety projects, which include a new PA system and interior video surveillance system, are nearly complete, according to Superintendent Kelly Burhop.

Kendall flooding may cost village $800,000 September 13th, 2018

by Sarah Parker Kendall sustained about $800,000 in damages to public property during the Aug. 28 flood, according to preliminary figures prepared by village employees and Baraboo, Wis.-based MSA Professional Services, which provides engineering and planning services to the village.

