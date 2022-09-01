Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers breaks ground on Norwalk Health Center

Royall turned down for FEMA grant August 11th, 2022

by County Line FEMA turned down the Royall School District for a $4 million Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant for the second year in the row on Aug. 1, leaving the board of education to modify aspects of its forthcoming building project.

Kendall Village Board reviews rules on floodplains August 11th, 2022

by County Line Kendall will be severely limited regarding what it can do with land designated as floodway, board member Mike Crneckiy reported to the village board at its meeting Monday.

Scenes from the Monroe County Fair August 4th, 2022

by County Line Local 4-H and FFA members gathered at the Monroe County Fair last week to take part in an array of exhibitions.

Kendall Lions host concert in the park August 4th, 2022

by County Line The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual concert in Central Park on Thursday, with organizers saying they “had a good crowd and a wonderful evening weather-wise.”

