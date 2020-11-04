Brookwood captured the Division 3 state runner-up trophy Saturday, and Royall’s Marah Gruen placed 14th as an individual.
Scenes of state cross country
Despite Covid-19, many children still turned out for trick-or-treating on Saturday.
This year’s Brookwood High School Veterans Day program will be held virtually.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s mill rate will be the lowest it has been since 1984, the district announced at its annual meeting Monday.
Even the fall decorations don masks in Wilton. This display is in front of Rolling Hills Veterinary Clinic on Main Street.
About 50 staff and community members gathered at the Royall School Board meeting Monday, many of them encouraging the district to leave the sports season intact during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s winter sports season is slated to begin, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the County Line on Tuesday.
Three of the 17 citizens who testified at the recent Wild Rose Dairy water-quality permit hearing spoke in favor of the DNR reissuing the permit and approving the confined animal feeding operation’s (CAFO) plans to expand.
The Elroy American Legion Auxiliary’s Quilts of Valor group presented quilts to Kendall American Legion members Ronald Bloor and Frances Trepes at the latter organization’s meeting Monday.
The Ontario Community Hall, Wisconsin’s very last publicly owned building with a unique lamella roof, is evidently headed for the scrap pile. The honey-comb-like nature of the ceiling often caused visitors to gaze upward in amazement.
The Wilton Ambulance Service’s jurisdiction soon will include the entire town of Clifton, the Wilton Village Board learned at its meeting Monday.
Autumn colors were on full display earlier this week in rural Kendall. (Dave Heilman photo)