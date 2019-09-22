Is Brush Creek growing into the Brush River? Judging from this view at Highway 33 and Opal Road, between Ontario and Cashton, water is in abundance.
Scenes of autumn
A drop in state aid is likely to result in a mill-rate hike this year, causing local taxpayers to take on a greater share of the Royall’s funding responsibility, school district business manager Jeff Lankey said while presenting a preliminary budget at Monday’s annual meeting.
Andrew Haffele, superintendent of the Wildcat Work Unit of the DNR, will discuss repairs to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Elroy Public Library.
School administration has not found evidence that Brookwood students are using vaping devices, Principal Angela Funk told the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 16.
As part of Royall’s homecoming week, the school hosted Community Night on Sept. 18. Students played games and performed skits, plus court members were introduced.
The Kendall park committee is re-imagining the layout and utility of Glenwood Park, board member Art Keenan, also the committee chair, reported to the village board at its meeting Sept. 12.
Just more than 50 farmers and other concerned citizens from the Driftless Region, ranging from Platteville to Buffalo County and between, testified at the two hearings put on by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) on Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Onalaska.
In an effort to better serve the citizens of Norwalk, the library board has approved an expansion of the hours of operation effective Sept. 16.
These are trying times for America’s farmers. The daily news brings headlines on the exodus of dairy farmers from the business, corn and soybean farmers who depend on government bailouts as the trade war shrinks the Chinese market, and drastic weather events that drown crops and wash away hope of profits.
After a closed session Monday, the Wilton Village Board agreed to keep on Jeremy Likely as its police chief and ambulance, though his hours will be reduced to 25 per week.
Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting was a whirlwind of activity, with progress made on flood mitigation and the purchase of additional village property.
The Village of Norwalk had two public hearings on Monday, the first of which asked for public input on the recently purchased building at 212 Main St.; and the second, on backyard chickens.