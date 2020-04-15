Rural Norwalk man arrested after alleged domestic disturbance

By | Posted April 15th, 2020 |

Monroe County officers arrested a rural Norwalk man March 29 after a report of a domestic disturbance with the threat of a firearm.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Ontario public works employees to work in staggered shifts

    21 hours ago
    by

    The Ontario Village Board addressed a short agenda April 13 in the Ontario Fire Station meeting room.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W to fill﻿ elementary teaching positions

    21 hours ago
    by

    No Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School teaching positions will be eliminated this year, the board of education decided at its meeting April 15.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Return of the snow birds

    21 hours ago
    by

    Two Canada geese stop in a field south of Ontario on Tuesday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W offers superintendent job to Travis Anderson

    April 15th, 2020
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education has offered its superintendent position to Travis Anderson, a longtime staff member in the school district.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton Community Center to remain closed

    April 15th, 2020
    by

    To mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the Wilton Community Center and the village campground and bathhouse will remain closed at least until May 18, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Royall’s senior salute

    April 15th, 2020
    by

    As part of an effort to improve morale during the Covid-19 outbreak, Royall High School honored its senior class in a parade Sunday in Elroy.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Election 2020: Winners determined in local races

    April 14th, 2020
    by

    Local municipalities released results from the April 7 election on Tuesday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Two face charges in town of Glendale burglary

    April 8th, 2020
    by

    Accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of jewelry and several firearms, two people face charges stemming from a Jan. 3 burglary in the town of Glendale.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton blood drive has high turnout

    April 8th, 2020
    by

    At the Wilton community blood drive Saturday, 67 people donated 75 units of blood, the drive’s best turnout since shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W board narrows list of superintendent candidates

    April 8th, 2020
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board will interview the final three candidates Monday for its superintendent position.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Safer at home

    April 2nd, 2020
    by

    Almost all of us now are bound to our dwellings, abiding by Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order last week in the wake of an uptick in Covid-19 cases. This week, County Line readers shared with us how they found ways to occupy their time.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Coronavirus
    Wilton Public Library to offer curbside services
    Garage sales prohibited under Safer-at-Home order﻿
    No-sew face-covering tutorials
    Monroe County Covid-19 cases up to 12
    Greenhouses considered essential businesses﻿

    Extra
    Book review: ‘Dopesick’ by Beth Macy
    Monroe County warns of scam phone calls
    Book review: ‘Dead Angler’ by Victoria Houston
    Rural Wilton home destroyed in fire
    Book review: ‘The Whistler’ by John Grisham
  • The County Line

  • Archives