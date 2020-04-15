Monroe County officers arrested a rural Norwalk man March 29 after a report of a domestic disturbance with the threat of a firearm.
Rural Norwalk man arrested after alleged domestic disturbance
Monroe County officers arrested a rural Norwalk man March 29 after a report of a domestic disturbance with the threat of a firearm.
The Ontario Village Board addressed a short agenda April 13 in the Ontario Fire Station meeting room.
No Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School teaching positions will be eliminated this year, the board of education decided at its meeting April 15.
Two Canada geese stop in a field south of Ontario on Tuesday.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education has offered its superintendent position to Travis Anderson, a longtime staff member in the school district.
To mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the Wilton Community Center and the village campground and bathhouse will remain closed at least until May 18, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
As part of an effort to improve morale during the Covid-19 outbreak, Royall High School honored its senior class in a parade Sunday in Elroy.
Local municipalities released results from the April 7 election on Tuesday.
Accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of jewelry and several firearms, two people face charges stemming from a Jan. 3 burglary in the town of Glendale.
At the Wilton community blood drive Saturday, 67 people donated 75 units of blood, the drive’s best turnout since shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board will interview the final three candidates Monday for its superintendent position.
Almost all of us now are bound to our dwellings, abiding by Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order last week in the wake of an uptick in Covid-19 cases. This week, County Line readers shared with us how they found ways to occupy their time.