Rural Norwalk man arrested after alleged domestic disturbance

Royall’s senior salute April 15th, 2020

by County Line As part of an effort to improve morale during the Covid-19 outbreak, Royall High School honored its senior class in a parade Sunday in Elroy.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Two face charges in town of Glendale burglary April 8th, 2020

by County Line Accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of jewelry and several firearms, two people face charges stemming from a Jan. 3 burglary in the town of Glendale.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton blood drive has high turnout April 8th, 2020

by County Line At the Wilton community blood drive Saturday, 67 people donated 75 units of blood, the drive’s best turnout since shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

N-O-W board narrows list of superintendent candidates April 8th, 2020

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board will interview the final three candidates Monday for its superintendent position.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.