Monday’s tug of war match between Royall and Brookwood ended in a narrow 3-point win for the Panthers.
Royall’s night at free-throw line dooms Brookwood 53–50
Local villages hosted their caucuses for village board seats last week.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board bade farewell to two retiring employees at its meeting Jan. 13.
Considering a proposal created by University of Wisconsin-Platteville engineering students, the Kendall Village Board reviewed a plan for a re-imagined Glenwood Park at its meeting Jan. 13.
As with most building projects, the village board found itself facing some unexpected costs Monday evening as it reviewed renovations of the former Ontario Elementary School gymnasium into a community hall.
Norcrest residents showed up to voice their worries at the Norwalk Village Board meeting Tuesday.
Jennifer Chiaverini, author of “Resistance Women,” will speak at the second Juneau County Reads.
Select Sires recently recognized Paul Gerber of Ontario for 10 years of service to Select Sires Inc.
The regular monthly meeting for the town of Ridgeville gave hope that the new cellular tower on County Highway U should have all of its equipment installed by the end of this month.
Showcasing 19th century photographic techniques, rural Wilton man Aldis Strazdins’ work is part of a Pump House exhibition slated to run through Feb. 22.
The departure of Steve Peterson as Monroe County Economic Development Coordinator evidently will not affect his work in attracting an industrial hemp processing facility to Kendall.
Both the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School and the Royall School District will have contested races this year.