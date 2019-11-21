Royall wins scrimmage

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

The Norwalk Friends of the Community/Amigos de la Comunidad group hosted its 22nd annual free Thanksgiving dinner Sunday evening at the Norwalk Community Center, serving 250 people.

November 14th, 2019

by Karen Parker

A bill that passed the Wisconsin Assembly last week is a first step in paving the way for Ontario to develop a second Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, as it would allow the village to place more than the state-mandated limit of 12 percent of the village’s total taxable property in TIF districts.