Royall turned down for FEMA grant

August 18th, 2022
by County Line
Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center hosted its e-Recycling event at its Cashton facility on Aug. 10. For the third year, Paul Gerber of Ontario helped out at the event.
August 18th, 2022
by County Line
The circumstances that caused the Wilton Municipal Pool’s closure in July resulted in further strife at Monday’s village board meeting, and, as at previous board meetings, the board and the audience members disagreed over basic facts related to the dispute.
August 18th, 2022
by County Line
The Brookwood theatre program will present “Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)” on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m., Principal Angela Funk noted in her report at Monday’s Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board meeting.
August 11th, 2022
by County Line
Kendall will be severely limited regarding what it can do with land designated as floodway, board member Mike Crneckiy reported to the village board at its meeting Monday.
August 4th, 2022
by County Line
Could it be in the not too distant future that small town Main Streets will dwindle away and be replaced by food trucks and other traveling services?
