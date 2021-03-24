Royall to start livestreaming board meetings

DAWS well water testing coming up March 24th, 2021

by County Line The Driftless Area Water Study (DAWS) well water testing program for Crawford, Richland and Vernon counties is coming up on Monday, April 19.

Royall overtakes Brookwood March 18th, 2021

by County Line Marah Gruen jumps for a quick tip attempt against Brookwood’s Cora Brandau as the teams met in a conference matchup Thursday. Royall got off to a strong start, taking the first set 25–9, and then the second by 25-15, and finally rounding out the third 25–7.

With spring comes fall sports March 10th, 2021

by County Line After just a full week of practice and having to switch gears from basketball to volleyball, teams started off the season in an alternate fall schedule with multiple games.

