Breaking with longstanding practice, the Wilton Village Board did not offer a public-comment period Monday, though upwards of 50 people attended its meeting at the Wilton Community Center gymnasium.

Every village should have troubles like Ontario’s: how to spend a $1.6 million windfall.

September 14th, 2022

by County Line

After the Norwalk Village Board’s many internal debates and a few public hearings on whether to buy a garbage truck or contract with an outside company, it appears a new system is about to become a reality.