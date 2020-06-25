Royall to apply for FEMA grant

By | Posted June 25th, 2020 |

Reversing its decision from two weeks ago, the Royall School Board agreed Monday to apply for a roughly $1.5 million FEMA grant to construct a dome-shaped structure at the school complex.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • ﻿Kendall Community Hall will remain closed

    June 24th, 2020
    by

    Because of health risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Community Hall will stay closed for the time being, the village board decided at its special meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Father’s Day in Wilton

    June 24th, 2020
    by

    Joanie Brieske of the Wilton Legion Auxiliary assembles carryout chicken dinners for Dick Beier of Wilton.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    After 30 years, Wilde retires from the Town of Wilton

    June 24th, 2020
    by

    The best part for Ed Wilde is from now on, when he wakes up during the winter and hears the ice and snow pellets hitting his window, he will be able to fluff his pillow, turn over and go back to sleep.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W superintendent recognized

    June 24th, 2020
    by

    Incoming Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson (left) presents a plaque to retiring Superintendent Kelly Burhop at the board of education’s meeting June 15.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    400 Trail now open, but Elroy-Sparta State Trail still needs extensive repairs

    June 18th, 2020
    by

    Though hundreds of tourists have swamped the canoe landings in Ontario most weekends, visitors to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail will find a far quieter venue.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • N-O-W plans to offer summer rec program, but with several contingencies

    June 18th, 2020
    by

    Though the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will start up its summer recreation program July 1, the onus of transportation now will fall on the parents, the board of education decided Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    After dormancy, Wilton Legion to host chickencue

    June 18th, 2020
    by

    The Wilton American Legion will venture out into the world on Sunday with the return of its annual Father’s Day Chicken Q.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton pool closed for the season

    June 10th, 2020
    by

    In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Wilton Pool will remain closed for the season, and the Wilton Community Center, village campground, and public bathrooms will stay shuttered for at least another month, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Fate of Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains uncertain

    June 10th, 2020
    by

    The status of this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains in doubt, but the Kendall Community Club will decide July 6 whether to offer the annual festival, club member Steve Peterson told the Kendall Village Board on Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall mulls over referendum

    June 10th, 2020
    by

    The Royall School Board continued to consider an April 2021 referendum at its special meeting June 4.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario to offer shortened July 4 celebration

    June 10th, 2020
    by

    Though nearly all area summer events have been canceled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ontario will plunge ahead with an amended version of the traditional July 4 celebration.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Coronavirus
    Saturday, June 27: Three new Covid-19 cases in Monroe County; one in Juneau County
    Friday, June 26: No new Covid-19 cases in Monroe, Vernon counties; Juneau County reports two
    Thursday, June 25: Vernon, Juneau counties report no new cases; Monroe County has one
    Wednesday, June 24: Five new cases reported in Monroe County; Vernon County, one; and Juneau County, no new cases
    Tuesday, June 23: Monroe County reports two new cases; Vernon County, none; and Juneau County, one

    Extra
    Motorcyclist severely injured in Wellington crash
    Two hurt in town of Forest motorcycle accident
    Royall graduation set for July 11
    Book review: ‘The Catalogue of Shipwrecked Books: Christopher Columbus, His Son, and the Quest to Build the World’s Greatest Library’ by Edward Wilson-Lee
    Royall Education Notes: Staff, students met numerous challenges during closure﻿
  • The County Line

  • Archives




  • Community
    Wilton Public Library offering curbside service
    Notices will be turned on for Ontario Public Library patrons
    Norwalk reading program starts July 6
    South Side News for June 25
    Gjefle: Giving blood

    News
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 15–21
    Machinery, tractor safety training starts in late June
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 8–14
    69 units collected at Wilton/Brookwood blood drive
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for June 1–7

    Obituaries
    Helen Jane “Jenny” Muehlenkamp
    Wayne L. (Woody) Woodard
    Don D. Vian
    Betty J. Prell
    Ingeborg “Inga” Louise (Eness) Gerber

    Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: We must take care of people who struggle
    Letter to the editor: Do black lives really matter to Black Lives Matter?
    Letter to the editor: Trump’s narcissism, lies and gullible evangelicals
    Editorial cartoon

  • Backtalk
    At least we have better masks than they did during the plague
    Let’s have a serious discussion on the role of police
    What they didn’t teach you in history class
    We should have made more progress since 1968
    Graduates face unusual challenges

    E-Edition
    June 25, 2020, print issue
    June 18, 2020, print issue
    June 11, 2020, print issue
    June 4, 2020, print issue
    May 28, 2020, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Wilton Memorial Day
    Traveling by air in the 1920s
    Norwalk class of 1945
    Images of harvest
    Ontario High School class of 1949

    School
    Royall donates food as part of Rally to Fight Hunter grant
    Royall FFA gets Rally to Fight Hunger grant
    Scholarships awarded to Royall seniors
    BHS 2020 grads receive scholarships
    Royall fifth-graders win art cover contest