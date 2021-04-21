Royall rushes toward perfect season

Royall at state! April 22nd, 2021

by County Line Royall’s first-ever state volleyball appearance came to an end in the 2020-21 Division 2 alternative fall state semifinal Thursday at Beaver Dam High School, as the No. 4 seed Panthers lost 3–1 to Brodhead, the top seed in Division 2.

Flooded Kendall properties slated for buyouts April 21st, 2021

by County Line Four of the five Kendall properties that were on the list for FEMA buyouts have signed offers to purchase with the Village of Kendall, board president Richard Martin reported at the village board’s meeting April 12.

Wilton pays $9,842.56 to clerk/treasurer after dismissal April 21st, 2021

by County Line When the Wilton Village Board ended its working relationship with clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen on April 12, it agreed to $9,842.56 in severance pay for the 25-year employee.

N-O-W adds academic offerings April 21st, 2021

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved an array of academic programming and services at its meeting Monday.

