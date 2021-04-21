The Royall football team gained momentum toward a perfect season when the Panthers hosted Brookwood in their fourth week of the alternate fall football season.
Royall rushes toward perfect season
Royall’s first-ever state volleyball appearance came to an end in the 2020-21 Division 2 alternative fall state semifinal Thursday at Beaver Dam High School, as the No. 4 seed Panthers lost 3–1 to Brodhead, the top seed in Division 2.
Four of the five Kendall properties that were on the list for FEMA buyouts have signed offers to purchase with the Village of Kendall, board president Richard Martin reported at the village board’s meeting April 12.
When the Wilton Village Board ended its working relationship with clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen on April 12, it agreed to $9,842.56 in severance pay for the 25-year employee.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved an array of academic programming and services at its meeting Monday.
The Royall volleyball team is swarmed by its student section as it storms the court following Tuesday’s Division 2 alt-fall regional championship at La Crosse Central. The Panthers, No. 4 seed, will play at state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday against Brodhead at Beaver Dam.
Both Cora Brandau and Vanessa Anderson try to place a block through Wonewoc-Center’s Nicole Totzke on Thursday. Brandau and Danica...
Brookwood’s Evan Klinkner bursts from the line to set the block against Necedah’s Shayne Sparby during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game.
The following Brookwood students were named athletes of the month. Coaches’ comments follow the students’ names.
Wilton deputy clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen, who has served the village for 25 years, will no longer be employed by the municipality, the board decided after a closed session Monday.
At Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting, it appeared that the road to recovery from the August 2018 flood will continue to be a bumpy ride.
At its Tuesday meeting, the Norwalk Village Board moved another step closer to getting a new sewer plant.