Royall reviews proposed 2021–22 budget

By | Posted October 7th, 2021 |

Royall School Board members and district residents reviewed a $10,004,974 preliminary total budget for 2021–22 at a public hearing Sept. 27. 

  • Local agencies partner with N-O-W for homecoming mock crash

    October 7th, 2021
    by

    To teach students the importance of responsible driving, local police, fire and ambulance services put on a mock crash Sept. 29, during the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s homecoming week. 

    Supply shortages make serving school lunches a struggle

    October 7th, 2021
    by

    School lunch programs, the perennial butt of jokes and criticism, are even more beleaguered these days as cafeteria staff deal with supply shortages and a lack of food items needed to satisfy federal guidelines. 

    Coon Creek researcher says modern rainfall requires more powerful solutions

    September 30th, 2021
    by

    About 50 people attended a presentation by Dr. Stanley Trimble at Sidie Hollow County Park in rural Viroqua on Sunday, Sept. 12.

    Three inducted into Royall Hall of Recognition

    September 23rd, 2021
    by

    The Royall School District inducted three new members — Richard Martin, Rodney Pasch and David Zmolek — into its Hall of Recognition on Sept. 18 at the Kendall Community Hall. The award program serves as a way to honor accomplished alumni. The school district provided the following profiles of the new inductees.

    Allison comments on meeting with N-O-W officials

    September 23rd, 2021
    by

    Anna Allison, founder of the Ontario-based group called “Education, Not Propaganda,” gave a follow-up on a recent private meeting she and other district residents had with N-O-W Superintendent Travis Anderson and two board members. 

  • Royall celebrates homecoming (photo gallery)

    September 18th, 2021
    by

    Royall High School hosted its homecoming celebration last week

    Wilton considers selling community center, but board says it will respect residents’ wishes on matter

    September 15th, 2021
    by

    Though the Wilton Village Board talked about the possibility of selling the Wilton Community Center and its adjoining complex at its meeting Monday, president Tim Welch emphasized that the board would take no immediate decision and that he intended only to gauge the community’s stance on putting the structure on the market. 

    Ontario hasn’t made decision on FEMA funds

    September 15th, 2021
    by

    The Ontario Village Board remains undecided on how it will use FEMA funds it had received for the loss of the Ontario Community Hall in the August 2018 flood. 

    Norwalk may set day limits for campers

    September 15th, 2021
    by

    Tenters may be overstaying their welcome in the Norwalk Village Park, according to clerk/treasurer Kerry Vian. 

    Vets ride through Monroe County

    September 2nd, 2021
    by

    Local veterans and community members welcomed a group of 40 bicyclists traveling through the hills of the area on Wednesday. 

    Norwalk man faces seven felonies

    September 1st, 2021
    by

    A Norwalk man faces an array of domestic-abuse-related charges, including strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, substantial battery and disorderly conduct, after a complaint was filed Aug. 25.

  • Extra
    Slideshow: Homecoming revelry at Brookwood
    Book review: ‘Dead Water’ by Victoria Houston
    Scenic Bluffs gets $580,000 in American Rescue Plan funding
    Gundersen St. Joseph’s, Vernon County collaborate on well water testing
    Monroe County to offer flu shots at various locations

    News
    Kendall donates new flag depository in memory of late commander
    Pfaff to run for 3rd Congressional District spot
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
    Kendall church to host Lutheran Women’s rally
    This is not your father’s plat book: New Monroe County edition contains historic photos, 1897 plat book reproduction
  • The County Line
  • Archives

  • Community
    Book-and-treat is back at Wilton Public Library
    Ontario Public Library offering Halloween coloring contest
    Kendall book group to discuss Larry Levin novel
    South Side News for Oct. 7
    Senior menus for Oct. 11–15

    Obituaries
    May T. Parks
    Marjorie Ellen Sprosty
    Karren R. Seeley
    Alexander “Alex” L. Wilcox
    James R. Parkhurst

    Opinion
    Ontario police focusing on property cleanup
    Wisconsin hospitals ask for communities’ help in stemming Covid-19 cases
    Letter to the editor: Town of Forest’s decision on dark-sky initiative wasn’t based on facts
    Letter to the editor: Is cursive not taught nationwide?
    Letter to the editor: ‘Subpar Parks’ is worthwhile read on natural, cultural beauty

    Sports
    Brookwood hosts Luethe-Levy Invite
    Brookwood, Royall football fall in home SBC openers
    Close call for BHS volleyball
    Royall wins opener
    Falcons vanquish Viroqua

  • Backtalk
    What has Facebook, other social media cost us?
    Traveling to Peshtigo and environs
    Wilton village officials need to grasp a better understanding of press’s role
    When does someone’s liberty cancel out another’s?
    Banning books, ideas is fruitless

    E-Edition
    Oct. 7, 2021, print issue
    Sept. 30, 2021, print issue
    Sept. 23, 2021, print issue
    Sept. 16, 2021, print issue
    Sept. 9, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929
    Oden School, 1944

    School
    N-O-W students collect items for Afghan refugees
    EMS volunteers visit Brookwood
    Royall kids awarded in Music K8 Cover Contest
    Royall names students of the month
    Brookwood senior parade