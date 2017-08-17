Royall presents ‘Urinetown’

By | Posted 17 hours ago |

Last weekend Royall High School students presented “Urinetown,” a satirical musical comedy that addresses such subjects as the legal system, capitalism, and social irresponsibility.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Norwalk’s tractor-pull weekend

    14 hours ago
    by

    The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its annual truck and tractor pull last weekend.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Journal entry from Ridgeville: Ontario’s country-western musician

    August 17th, 2017
    by

    The Milk Jug Café in Ontario is the place to be the first Tuesday of every month. Tor Eness and his friends are there, performing an informal program of bluegrass and country music for the seniors coming for lunch.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario intends to enhance village website

    August 16th, 2017
    by

    The on-again, off-again Village of Ontario website got a boost at the village board’s meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario police arrest two for operating under the influence

    August 16th, 2017
    by

    Ontario police arrested two men for operating under the influence Saturday, Aug. 12.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Two break-ins occur in Kendall

    August 16th, 2017
    by

    Two break-ins were reported Thursday in Kendall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Facebook




  • Wilton’s whimsical ‘Yard Sale’

    August 11th, 2017
    by

    Wilton Community Theatre hosted a variety show entitled “Yard Sale” during Wilton Wood Turtle Days. Proceeds will go to the Wilton Public Library.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk Public Library to host eclipse party Aug. 21

    August 10th, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Public Library will have an eclipse party from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, when Americans in the continental U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun for the first time since 1979. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk will take action against owner of dilapidated property

    August 10th, 2017
    by

    When Bernardino Cruz opens his door in Sparta within the next week, he will find Norwalk Police Chief David Jones on the other side.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton eclipse party slated for Aug. 21

    August 8th, 2017
    by

    The Wilton Public Library will host an eclipse party Monday, Aug. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk Public Library to auction off gift baskets

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Games for kids will be offered after Wilton Wood Turtle parade

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    The Wilton Public Library will provide games for kids after the Wood Turtle parade on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot in front of the Wilton swimming pool.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register




  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Latest

    Wilton students, 1956

    This 1956 photo is thought to depict Wilton first-graders going on a hobo hike.

    Norwalk Public Library to host eclipse party

    The Norwalk Public Library will have an eclipse party from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, when Americans in the continental U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun for the first time since 1979. 

    Sharon Lynn Frye

    Sharon Lynn Frye, 74, of Kendall, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse, from complication of pancreatic and liver cancer.

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Opinion
    National Health Center Week celebrates the key to healthier communities
    Letter to the editor: Thank you to those who helped with Norwalk Fire Department tournament

  • Pictures from the Past
    Wilton students, 1956
    Hotel White, Ontario

  • Archives