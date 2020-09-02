Though the Royall School District had considered running a referendum in April 2021, the board of education agreed Thursday to postpone it until at least April 2022.
Royall postpones referendum
Though the Royall School District had considered running a referendum in April 2021, the board of education agreed Thursday to postpone it until at least April 2022.
Shane Nottestad laughs when asked if he is competing against Kwik Trip.
La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe counties in southwest Wisconsin are home to a quarter of the large (PL-566) flood-control dams in Wisconsin. Built mostly in the 1960s, the dams are now aging infrastructure in need of repair, replacement, relocation or removal.
Aug. 18, 2020, brought the demise of a local historical landmark and the dimming of a nearly forgotten chapter in Wisconsin’s pioneer history.
Brookwood Theatre will present its fall production on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.
In a run-up to an unparalleled school year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board considered a range of subjects, many of them related to the Covid-19 pandemic, at its meeting Aug. 24.
As of this week, ownership of the Ontario, Kendall and Wonewoc Fastrips will transfer from United Co-op of Beaver Dam, Wis., to Shane Nottestad of Westby.
Ontario’s recovery plan from the 2018 flood remains just that — a plan.
Kendall’s parks now are open for picnics and smaller family gatherings, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
The landscaping at Palen Park in Ontario has reached its seasonal peak. Wilmer “Butch” Pearson of Ontario is largely responsible for the gardens, with the help of other volunteers.
The landscaping at Palen Park in Ontario has reached its seasonal peak. Wilmer “Butch” Pearson of Ontario is largely responsible for the gardens, with the help of other volunteers.
Thanks to the talents and generosity of Kendall resident Gail Schoenfeld, the community has had a steady supply of cloth face masks for sale at the Three Sisters Treasures (which is next to the library in downtown Kendall).