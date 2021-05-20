Royall pops

By | Posted May 20th, 2021 |

Royall seniors were awarded a number of awards to round out the Friday pops concert.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • ‘Milk’﻿ does a village good? Norwalk considers name change

    May 19th, 2021
    by

    One of the problems with Zoom board meetings is it is often hard to hear what is said.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W principal resigns

    May 19th, 2021
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School Principal Gayle Luebke announced Monday that she was resigning to take a superintendent position in the Birchwood School District in northern Wisconsin.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Village of Kendall acquires flood-damaged properties, completes four FEMA buyouts

    May 19th, 2021
    by

    The Village of Kendall now owns four of the six properties that were substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood and whose owners requested FEMA buyouts.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    The loss of a landmark

    May 17th, 2021
    by

    Demolition began May 7 on the Ontario Community Hall, a structure that has adjoined the village square for more than 80 years.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk Village Board president proposes new name for village

    May 13th, 2021
    by

    Does Norwalk need a new name? Evidently Levi Helgren, the village board president, has been considering just that. His suggestion elicited little response from the other board members at Tuesday night meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • It’s official: Wilton Village Board approves new summer festival

    May 13th, 2021
    by

    Wilton’s new festival got the village board’s official approval during a closed session Monday, with the dates set for July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario considers options for new community building

    May 13th, 2021
    by

    Although there has not yet been an open house at the new Ontario Community Hall (the renovated gymnasium in the former Ontario Elementary School building), the village board already is considering options to replace what’s been referred to as an “interim” hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Homecoming Covid-style

    May 5th, 2021
    by

    Though it’s traditionally a part of fall, Royall celebrated a spring homecoming on Friday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Village government to take over Wilton festival

    May 5th, 2021
    by

    Wilton’s summer festival likely will become a venture of local government, but it’s unclear what it will be called, as the organizer of Wilton Wood Turtle Days has trademarked the name of the event and has requested that the new organizers not use it.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A planned burn

    May 5th, 2021
    by

    The Wilton Fire Department burned the former Sterling Schwartz home near the intersection of Highway 71 and Walker Street on April 24.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Flood monitoring progresses in Monroe County

    May 5th, 2021
    by

    The Monroe County Climate Change Task Force continues to forge ahead with fundraising for and installation of flood-monitoring stations in the Kickapoo and Little La Crosse River watersheds.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    N-O-W hosts community picnic
    Book review: ‘Dead Madonna’ by Victoria Houston
    N-O-W announces graduation plans
    Vaccination clinic set for May 21 at Cashton Schools
    Elroy-Sparta State Trail repair work suspended, expected to resume in June﻿

    News
    Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be offered at Monroe County Dairy Breakfast
    More Ontario demolition
    Challenge Academy cadets prepare Wegner Grotto for the season
    Royall greenhouse opens Friday
    Zirk honored
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Dollar General coming soon
    South Side News for May 20
    Norwalk Public Library reading program starts June 9
    Ontario Public Library closed for Memorial Day weekend
    Wilton Public Library book group to discuss Lisa Wingate’s ‘The Book of Lost Friends’

    Obituaries
    Kenneth James Tainter
    Donald Eugene Watters Sr.
    Kathryn Ann O’Gara (full obituary)
    Harvey Gene Dunwald
    Kathryn Ann O’Gara

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Wilton should rise above us vs. them
    Wood Turtle Days: Background and history
    Letter to the editor: So many memories are connected to Ontario Community Hall
    Your Right to Know: Officials use digital dodges to hide records
    Letter to the editor: GOP grandstanding on political traditions is a farce

    Sports
    Royall softball falls to Cashton
    Royall girls take title at home invite
    Falcons keep momentum in season finale
    Teams compete at Gerard Brunner Invitational
    Brookwood shuts out Riverdale

  • Backtalk
    Why are we suspicious of vaccines?
    Could the Ontario Community Hall have been saved?
    Can Facebook replace community festivals?
    A song for Earth Day
    KVR’s West deserves praise for creating a gem of a property

    E-Edition
    May 20, 2021, print issue
    May 13, 2021, print issue
    May 6, 2021, print issue
    April 29, 2021, print issue
    April 22, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929
    Oden School, 1944
    Oden/Ontario Homemakers, 1950s
    A thaw in Wilton, 1930s

    School
    Arndt named to national honor roll in math
    Royall Middle School/High School names students of the month
    Brookwood students compete in Solo & Ensemble
    Brookwood hosts a double prom
    Prom at Royall