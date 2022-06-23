Royall negotiating with superintendent candidate

Martins offer to pay for new Wilton park structure June 23rd, 2022

by County Line Allen and Ruth Martin of Wilton intend to cover the cost of a new park building to replace the former Wilton Lions Club shelter, Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch reported at a special meeting Monday.

N-O-W hires teachers, accomplishes other business June 23rd, 2022

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District recently added three new teachers to its staff, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the board of education at its meeting Monday.

Kendall Lions Club hosts special speaker June 17th, 2022

by County Line The Kendall Lions Club hosted a special speaker at its regular meeting on May 17 at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall.

