Royall negotiating with superintendent candidate

After a closed session Monday, the Royall Board of Education agreed to proceed with its superintendent hiring process. 

  • Royall art student a finalist in state contest

    June 23rd, 2022
    by

    Brooklyn Kiel, a first-grade student at Royall Elementary School, was one of 10 finalists in the Wisconsin Education Association’s student art contest.

    Martins offer to pay for new Wilton park structure

    June 23rd, 2022
    by

    Allen and Ruth Martin of Wilton intend to cover the cost of a new park building to replace the former Wilton Lions Club shelter, Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch reported at a special meeting Monday. 

    N-O-W hires teachers, accomplishes other business

    June 23rd, 2022
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District recently added three new teachers to its staff, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the board of education at its meeting Monday. 

    Kendall Lions Club hosts special speaker

    June 17th, 2022
    by

    The Kendall Lions Club hosted a special speaker at its regular meeting on May 17 at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall.

    Ontario’s pavilion project moves forward

    June 17th, 2022
    by

    At last, after four years of waiting, that big pile of lumber that can be observed off the square is destined for the new pavilion, with the trusses expected to arrive later this month, according to information received at Monday evening’s Ontario village board meeting.

  • Norwalk Village Board member’s residency is questioned

    June 17th, 2022
    by

    The Tuesday evening Norwalk Village Board meeting looked a bit spare, as only the board president, two trustees and the clerk were in attendance. They were later joined by another trustee, and two more appeared via Zoom.

    Kendall’s well project progresses

    June 17th, 2022
    by

    Progress has been made on Kendall’s well reconstruction project, even though construction hasn’t yet begun, Public Works Director David Gruen reported to the village board Monday. 

    Wilton postpones softball field construction

    June 17th, 2022
    by

    Though the Village of Wilton and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had been mulling over the possibility of creating a new softball field in Wilton, the project has been delayed for at least a year, Wilton President Tim Welch told the village board at its meeting Monday. 

    Monroe County Dairy Dairy Breakfast feeds 2,900

    June 9th, 2022
    by

    Hawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk served breakfast to about 2,900 on Saturday morning at the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast. 

    N-O-W gives out raises

    June 9th, 2022
    by

    After a closed session May 23, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave 4.7 percent raises to the teachers and administration. 

    Marking Memorial Day

    June 3rd, 2022
    by

    Local American Legion posts hosted Memorial Day services Monday.

