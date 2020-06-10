Royall mulls over referendum

Wilton pool closed for the season June 10th, 2020

by County Line In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Wilton Pool will remain closed for the season, and the Wilton Community Center, village campground, and public bathrooms will stay shuttered for at least another month, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

Fate of Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains uncertain June 10th, 2020

by County Line The status of this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains in doubt, but the Kendall Community Club will decide July 6 whether to offer the annual festival, club member Steve Peterson told the Kendall Village Board on Monday.

Ontario to offer shortened July 4 celebration June 10th, 2020

by County Line Though nearly all area summer events have been canceled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ontario will plunge ahead with an amended version of the traditional July 4 celebration.

Piece of Norwalk history lost June 10th, 2020

by County Line This building, which is next door to Treasures on the Korner on Main Street in Norwalk, was damaged when the adjoining tavern The Place burned in March 2018

