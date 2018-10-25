Royall mill rate drops from annual-meeting estimate

Insurance will cover cost of new Ontario squad October 12th, 2018

by Karen Parker Ontario has received very little good news on funding for infrastructure repair as it waits on Washington for a flood-disaster declaration.

Kendall works on repairing flood damages October 12th, 2018

by Sarah Parker Flood damages sustained Aug. 28 added complications and delays to Kendall’s wastewater-treatment-plant project, which the village board reviewed at its monthly meeting Monday.

In watershed headwaters: Monroe County takes leadership in discussing dams’ future October 12th, 2018

by Gillian Pomplun Perhaps it’s no surprise, sitting at the headwaters of the Kickapoo, Baraboo and the Little La Crosse rivers and Coon Creek, that Monroe County is taking a proactive lead in fostering citizen education and discussion about the flood-control dams that breached early in the morning on Aug. 28.

Two October fundraisers will benefit Ontario flood victims October 12th, 2018

by County Line Back-to-back fundraisers are on tap to aid victims of the Aug. 28 Ontario floods, which damaged or destroyed about 10 residences and almost all of the Ontario business district.

