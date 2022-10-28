Royall mill rate comes in at $7.86

By | Posted October 28th, 2022 |

The Royall School District set its final mill rate for 2022–23 at $7.86 Monday. 

  • Local athletes state-bound

    October 28th, 2022
    Brookwood’s Dylan Powell crosses the finish line at the end of Friday’s Division 3 sectional race at Osseo-Fairchild.

    N-O-W sets levy, mill rate

    October 28th, 2022
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District set its local tax levy at $2,148,771 for 2022–23, an increase of $264,439 over last year’s figure, at its annual meeting and budget hearing Monday. 

    Norwalk Fire Department awarded for life-saving measures

    October 21st, 2022
    Norwalk Fire Department members received an award Oct. 14 at a Heroes and Survivors Banquet sponsored by 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education. 

    N-O-W referendum tentatively set for April

    October 21st, 2022
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District intends to ask voters in April 2023 to approve a total project for no more than $24.9 million, which would finance wide-ranging improvements to its facilities.

    Brookwood celebrates homecoming

    October 13th, 2022
    This year’s Brookwood homecoming queen and king, Danica Lee and Dylan Powell, ride in last week’s parade in Wilton.

  • Village of Wilton to move bank accounts to Mauston

    October 13th, 2022
    Ending a local business relationship that had endured for more than a century, the Village of Wilton decided Monday to close its accounts at Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall – Wilton branch and move them to the Bank of Mauston. 

    Ontario Village Board copes with complications of flood recovery

    October 13th, 2022
    It has been four years since the 2018 flood that wiped out Ontario’s downtown, but its complications and aftermath continue to dominate regular board meetings, and Monday night was no exception.

    Norwalk Village Board, Dinger come to agreement

    October 13th, 2022
    A conflict between the Norwalk Village Board and Dinger’s Auto Repair, which has lasted a few months, ended amicably at Tuesday night’s meeting.

    Royall celebrates homecoming

    October 10th, 2022
    Royall hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week. Here, Carter Uppena dresses up as Katy Perry for a skit during community night on Wednesday.

    St. Luke’s in rural Elroy celebrates historic status

    October 6th, 2022
    Last Saturday was a nearly perfect fall day to celebrate St Luke’s historic status, with the temperature in the low 70s, low humidity, beautiful sunshine, and the leaves starting to turn.

    After Covid cancellations, Kendall Holiday Fair to return

    October 6th, 2022
    The Kendall Holiday Fair is back! After two years of being canceled due to Covid, the craft fair has returned with all your favorite local artisans.

    Vehicle hits fence, gravestone markers at Mount Tabor Cemetery
    Local trick-or-treat hours, other Halloween events slated
    No charges for woman banned from Wilton village office
    Demolition underway at former Ontario Elementary School
    Monroe County schedules flu vaccine clinics

    St. John’s in Ridgeville to offer Thanksgiving dinner
    Norwalk Municipal Court report
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Oct. 10–16
    A different sort of swing
    Three inducted into Royall Hall of Recognition
    South Side News for Oct. 27
    Gjefle: Have you noticed the things happening around you lately?
    ‘Tailspin’ author to speak at Ontario Public Library
    Senior menus for Oct. 31 to Nov. 4
    Book review: ‘Call from the Dead’ by John Le Carre

    Mark James Heckart
    Lois M. Cook
    Dessie Arlene Adams
    Martin R. Hancock
    Marie Margaret (Satona) Von Haden

    How is Vernon Electric Co-op run?
    Third-party ownership offers way to transition from coal-powered energy
    How is Vernon Electric supporting members’ move to renewables?
    Your right to know: AG candidates weigh in on transparency
    Letter to the editor: Wilton Village Board needs to improve transparency

    Gruen cousins mark 1,000 career milestones
    La Farge/Youth Initiative stop Brookwood volleyball
    Runners compete at sectionals
    Royall volleyball crowned co-conference champs
    Brookwood volleyball steps up for big wins

    Lincoln and Douglas were made of sterner stuff
    Reflecting on the ‘Fables of Faubus’
    Politics is madness at all levels
    Remember to be skeptical of political advertising
    Are crudities slung around all too often?

    Oct. 27, 2022, print issue
    Oct. 20, 2022, print issue
    Oct. 13, 2022, print issue
    Oct. 6, 2022, print issue
    Sept. 29, 2022, print issue

    St. Luke’s to be placed on National Registers
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49

    Brookwood theatre students advance to sectionals
    N-O-W Arts Fair
    BHS names artists of the month
    Alumni donate to Royall
    Royall music students honored