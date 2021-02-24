Royall won its second regional title in four years with a 43–26 win over the visiting Cardinals.
Royall is regional champ
When the Royall School Board met Monday, it again took up the matter of livestreaming board-of-education meetings, but it deferred a decision until at least next month.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had no active Covid-19 cases among either staff or students as of Monday, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the board of education at its meeting that day.
Ready with plenty to enjoy, Grayson Zuhlke and Patricia Von Haden help with getting Friday’s Wilton American Legion Post 508’s monthly fish fry.
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes returned to a meeting of the Monroe County Climate Change Task Force on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Local high school wrestlers competed in sectionals Saturday at Mineral Point.
A proposed Dollar General for Wilton came closer to actuality on Monday, when Jim Lundberg of Point of Beginning, a Stevens Point, Wis.-based engineering firm, showed design plans to the village board.
Kendall’s police marshal, Brandon Arenz, resigned effective Jan. 31 after six years in the village’s part-time position.
It appears Norwalk area residents living in the shadow of the Norwalk Lake will soon feel somewhat safer in the event of a flood.
The Ontario Village Board considered six bids to raze the Ontario Community Hall when it met Monday.
Brookwood will present the powerful play “These Shining Lives” on Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.
Wilton resident Donald Schreier discovered in his basement on the morning of Jan. 28 a suspect who had fled a hit-and-run crash the night before.