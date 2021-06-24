Bryce Gruen was brought in as Royall’s third pitcher of the game. Here, he jumps to make a late-game catch….
Royall is conference, regional champs
Bryce Gruen was brought in as Royall’s third pitcher of the game. Here, he jumps to make a late-game catch….
Masks are no longer required in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District buildings, but sanitation practices begun during the Covid-19 pandemic will remain in place, the board of education decided at its meeting June 15.
Fireworks for Wilton Fest, the village’s new summer celebration, will have a markedly larger budget than what was been allotted for previous years’ festivals.
Almost three years have passed since a great flood wreaked havoc on Ontario and took the iconic Ontario Community Hall out of commission, and it appears FEMA now has finally settled on a reimbursement amount for the structure.
Royall’s Marah Gruen strides next to Brookwood’s Margarita Silva as Gruen edges ahead in the final lap of the 1,600-meter...
A graveside committal service was held Friday for Major General James G. Blaney at Glendale Cemetery in Kendall.
Though the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of last year’s Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, the event was revived Saturday at MDS Dairy near Leon.
The Village of Wilton recently was awarded a $1.6 million loan at 1.25 percent and $2,817,000 in grants from USDA Rural Development for wastewater treatment plant upgrades.
The Norwalk Village Board spent a large chunk of Tuesday evening’s meeting debating the best method of dealing with a nagging sewer issue.
Area American Legion posts put on Memorial Day services at local monuments and cemeteries.
Margarita Silva starts the first lap in the girls four-by-800-meter relay for Brookwood. The group (Kimberlee Downing, Amelia Muellenberg and...
Masks will be optional for all Royall students and staff once summer school starts, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.