Royall intends to reopen in-person school this fall

By | Posted July 22nd, 2020 |

The Royall School District administration will propose a plan to the board of education Monday, July 27, to start five-day-a-week, in-person school this fall.

  • Summer grazing

    July 22nd, 2020
    by

    Perhaps enjoying a refreshing day, cattle rested in the sun Monday.

    Flood monitoring: Monroe learns from Trempealeau’s efforts

    July 22nd, 2020
    by

    When you’re a pioneer, it’s often but not always good to follow in the tracks of those who have gone before.

    Ontario American Legion to move to village’s new community center

    July 22nd, 2020
    by

    The Ontario American Legion has a new home, the Ontario Village Board decided at its meeting last week.

    Wilton may condemn Walker Street property

    July 16th, 2020
    by

    The Wilton Village Board voted Monday to begin the condemnation process of a residence at 702 Walker St.

    Kendall tractor pull not approved

    July 16th, 2020
    by

    Concerned about risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Village Board denied Monday the Kendall Mustangs ATV/UTV Club’s request to host a tractor pull Labor Day weekend at Glenwood Park or on a village street.

  • Finding resilience and gratitude during graduation

    July 8th, 2020
    by

    One hundred and four years ago, a young man by the name of Herbert Anderson presented the commencement address to the class of 1916 at Wilton High School.

    N-O-W to purchase more electronic devices for students

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Preparing for the possibility that the coming school year may include more closures, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave Superintendent Travis Anderson permission to purchase electronics and other items to help students learn from home.

    Bike rodeo in Norwalk

    July 2nd, 2020
    by

    The Norwalk Public Library hosted a bike-rodeo fundraiser Sunday in the village park.

    Norwalk man charged with sexual assault

    July 1st, 2020
    by

    A Norwalk man is facing felony charges related to his alleged sexual assault of two children younger than 16.

    Two garden walks will be offered in July

    July 1st, 2020
    by

    Two garden walks are slated for the second weekend in July, one in the Kendall area and another hosted by the Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.

    Royall to apply for FEMA grant

    June 25th, 2020
    by

    Reversing its decision from two weeks ago, the Royall School Board agreed Monday to apply for a roughly $1.5 million FEMA grant to construct a dome-shaped structure at the school complex.

