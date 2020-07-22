The Royall School District administration will propose a plan to the board of education Monday, July 27, to start five-day-a-week, in-person school this fall.
Royall intends to reopen in-person school this fall
Perhaps enjoying a refreshing day, cattle rested in the sun Monday.
When you’re a pioneer, it’s often but not always good to follow in the tracks of those who have gone before.
The Ontario American Legion has a new home, the Ontario Village Board decided at its meeting last week.
The Wilton Village Board voted Monday to begin the condemnation process of a residence at 702 Walker St.
Concerned about risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Village Board denied Monday the Kendall Mustangs ATV/UTV Club’s request to host a tractor pull Labor Day weekend at Glenwood Park or on a village street.
One hundred and four years ago, a young man by the name of Herbert Anderson presented the commencement address to the class of 1916 at Wilton High School.
Preparing for the possibility that the coming school year may include more closures, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave Superintendent Travis Anderson permission to purchase electronics and other items to help students learn from home.
The Norwalk Public Library hosted a bike-rodeo fundraiser Sunday in the village park.
A Norwalk man is facing felony charges related to his alleged sexual assault of two children younger than 16.
Two garden walks are slated for the second weekend in July, one in the Kendall area and another hosted by the Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
Reversing its decision from two weeks ago, the Royall School Board agreed Monday to apply for a roughly $1.5 million FEMA grant to construct a dome-shaped structure at the school complex.