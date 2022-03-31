Royall gives two Child Advocacy Awards

By | Posted March 31st, 2022 |

Royall presented two Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators Bert Grover Child Advocacy Awards at its regular meeting Monday. 

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

  • Ontario woman throws used oil on car, faces disorderly conduct charge

    March 31st, 2022
    by

    An Ontario woman faces a disorderly conduct charge after allegedly throwing a pail of oil over her victim’s vehicle in January. 

    15-year-old hurt after gun explodes while in hand

    March 31st, 2022
    by

    A 15-year-old Wilton male sustained injuries March 19 after a firearm exploded while in his hands at the Wilton Rod & Gun Club. 

    Music, history night will be offered in Cashton

    March 31st, 2022
    by

    Music and history lovers will have an opportunity to combine their passions on Wednesday, April 6, with Music Night in Cashton.   

    Races in Ontario, Norwalk, Wilton will be uncontested

    March 31st, 2022
    by

    Village board races in three local villages will have no competition April 5. 

    Kendall celebrates Fundfest!

    March 28th, 2022
    by

    Kendall Lions Club member Alice Brandau dons an auction item at the club’s FundFest at the Kendall Community Hall on Saturday night.

  • A musical revival: Brookwood hosts pops concert

    March 28th, 2022
    by

    Jestee Tainter and Katelyn Lee perform a "Concert Duet in Three Movements – Movement 1 Processional" as Brookwood presents a Pops Concert on March 17 with solo and ensemble performances.

    Wilton couple’s lives enriched by art

    March 24th, 2022
    by

    Gary “W.D.” Finke and his wife Rochelle met over a butcher block at a meat processing plant in Phoenix, Ariz., back in the 1980s. The two complemented each other — Rochelle was a wrapper and W.D. was a cutter.

    N-O-W finds no evidence for sexual-assault allegation

    March 24th, 2022
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson and Board of Education President Justin Arndt have found no evidence that a female staff member had sexually assaulted a female student, as district resident Ruth Ehlert of Norwalk stated at the school board meeting March 14. 

    Two Wilton board candidates drop out of race

    March 24th, 2022
    by

    Though their names will be on the ballot April 5, two Wilton Village Board candidates do not intend to serve if elected. 

    Wilbur goes to bat for Ontario

    March 24th, 2022
    by

    Attorney George Wilbur’s efforts with the Wisconsin DNR may have finally had some effect. 

    18 Brookwood forensics students bound for state

    March 17th, 2022
    by

    Ayawyn Conner (left) and Danica Lee were among the 20 Brookwood speakers who took part in a Mini-District Forensics Meet on March 12 at Brookwood.

