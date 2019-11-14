Royall Elementary School hosted its Veterans Day program Monday.
Royall gives tribute to veterans
The Norwalk Friends of the Community/Amigos de la Comunidad group hosted its 22nd annual free Thanksgiving dinner Sunday evening at the Norwalk Community Center, serving 250 people.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Veterans Day program on Monday
A bill that passed the Wisconsin Assembly last week is a first step in paving the way for Ontario to develop a second Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, as it would allow the village to place more than the state-mandated limit of 12 percent of the village’s total taxable property in TIF districts.
The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization hosted its annual holiday fair at the Kendall Community Hall on Friday.
Though Ontario’s flooding disaster happened more than 14 months ago, action from FEMA on mitigating flooded properties is still in limbo.
At Monday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, Butch Johnson pointed out to the board, specifically president Levi Helgren, that it had voted on the ordinance for parking large trucks on the streets last month, asking why it was on this month’s agenda.
Ontario remains without a police officer, as Police Chief Dave Rynes was placed on administrative leave last month and part-time officer Grover Wooten was taken off the calendar after the two men allegedly lied to Monroe County officers about a minor traffic accident.
The Monroe County Agents for Change will be host an “ESCAPE the VAPE” room ...
The Brookwood theatre program will present “‘Love Serving Love’ and Other Works” as its fall production in November.
A Halloween party was offered Saturday at the Kendall Depot, featuring movies, a haunted house and treats.
East Town Dairy in rural Cashton evidently was not responsible for the fish kill that wiped out 1,213 brown trout and 232 brook trout on 1.7 miles of Brush Creek.