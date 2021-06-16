Royall girls crowned conference, regional champs

Payout for Ontario Community Hall may be set at $703,861 June 16th, 2021

by County Line Almost three years have passed since a great flood wreaked havoc on Ontario and took the iconic Ontario Community Hall out of commission, and it appears FEMA now has finally settled on a reimbursement amount for the structure.

Service held for Major Gen. Blaney June 10th, 2021

by County Line A graveside committal service was held Friday for Major General James G. Blaney at Glendale Cemetery in Kendall.

The return of the dairy breakfast June 10th, 2021

by County Line Though the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of last year’s Monroe County Dairy Breakfast, the event was revived Saturday at MDS Dairy near Leon.

Wilton gets USDA money for sewer plant upgrades June 9th, 2021

by County Line The Village of Wilton recently was awarded a $1.6 million loan at 1.25 percent and $2,817,000 in grants from USDA Rural Development for wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

