Royall concerts slated

BHS artists of the month November 21st, 2018

by County Line The three Brookwood artists of the month for October are senior Jackie Santiago and juniors Siara Vera-Cruz and Chace Karschney for their “larger-than-life, awesome pop-art renditions of everyday items,” said art teacher Patricia Holte.

Norwalk celebrates Thanksgiving November 15th, 2018

by County Line Norwalk hosted its annual community Thanksgiving Sunday at the Norwalk Community Center.

From clockwise, starting above: 1) Norwalk Village Board President Mike Wiedl greets attendees; 2) The Keith family — Dawn,

Ontario Legion Auxiliary hosts waffle supper November 15th, 2018

by County Line In honor of Veterans Day, the Ontario Legion Auxiliary hosted a waffle supper at Brookwood on Saturday evening.

