Royall concerts slated

By | Posted 15 hours ago |

Royall School District students will perform the following concerts this holiday season.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Sportmen’s Club places giving tree at Norwalk Public Library

    14 hours ago
    by

    The Norwalk Sportsmen’s Club’s giving tree is set up at the Norwalk Public Library.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall names new NHS members

    14 hours ago
    by

    The National Honor Society inducted five Royall students into membership Nov. 15.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Thanksgiving in Wilton

    15 hours ago
    by

    Paul Gerber of Ontario (left) and Mike O’Rourke take part in a free community Thanksgiving dinner at the Wilton Legion Hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Opening-weekend success

    November 21st, 2018
    by

    Local hunters took to the woods over the weekend for the opening of gun-deer season.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Santa will be in Norwalk on Dec. 1 at village hall

    November 21st, 2018
    by

    The Norwalk Lions Club will host Santa at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Norwalk Village Hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Arguing in Norwalk: Board meeting characterized by complaints on range of subjects

    November 21st, 2018
    by

    Evidently even holiday peace is having little effect in Norwalk, as a new round of complaints piled up at Wednesday’s village board meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    3 Sisters Treasures in Kendall to host open house

    November 21st, 2018
    by

    3 Sisters Treasures, which is located on W. South Railroad Street in Kendall, will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    BHS artists of the month

    November 21st, 2018
    by

    The three Brookwood artists of the month for October are senior Jackie Santiago and juniors Siara Vera-Cruz and Chace Karschney for their “larger-than-life, awesome pop-art renditions of everyday items,” said art teacher Patricia Holte.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk celebrates Thanksgiving

    November 15th, 2018
    by

    Norwalk hosted its annual community Thanksgiving Sunday at the Norwalk Community Center.
    From clockwise, starting above: 1) Norwalk Village Board President Mike Wiedl greets attendees; 2) The Keith family — Dawn,

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario Legion Auxiliary hosts waffle supper

    November 15th, 2018
    by

    In honor of Veterans Day, the Ontario Legion Auxiliary hosted a waffle supper at Brookwood on Saturday evening.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W Elementary receives grant from Driftless Art Festival

    November 15th, 2018
    by

    Dianna Berry and Sharon Murphy of the Driftless Area Art Festival came to visit the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School art department on OcDianna Berry and Sharon Murphy of the Driftless Area Art Festival came to visit the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School art department on Oct. 22.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Local Weather

  • Extra
    Owl’s condition improves, though its ability to fly is at question
    Book review: ‘Tommy: My Journey of a Lifetime’ by Tommy Thompson and Doug Moe
    Monroe County and World War I
    Skeletal remains found in Clifton
    Rural Norwalk barn destroyed in fire

    News
    String Ties to perform at Holiday Happenings
    Norwalk police report
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Nov. 19–25
    Elroy Museum annual meeting slated for Dec. 1
    Ladies’ Day Out in Ontario

  • Facebook

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Wilton Public Library seeks delivery volunteers
    South Side News for Nov. 29
    Senior menus for Dec. 3–7
    Gjefle: Upside down
    Ontario Public Library to host meet-and-greet with Santa on Dec. 14

    Obituaries
    Carlene (Cox) Wallace
    Dwayne Michael Hefner
    Margaret Carol Hagerman
    Jared M. Chambers
    Mary Jane Giese

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: How can Norwalk develop a progressive, forward-thinking attitude?
    Editorial cartoon
    Wilton Public Library open house to focus on aging, caregiving
    Letter to the editor: Progressives could learn from the pilgrims
    Letter to the editor: Racism, prejudice need to be addressed

    Sports
    Gruen takes first in state Punt, Pass and Kick competition
    WON80 founder to speak at Brookwood
    Brookwood names athletes of the month
    Royall at regionals
    Falcons fall behind early in playoff loss

  • Backtalk
    Spending Thanksgiving with Joe McCarthy
    Thanksgiving is a time for resolutions
    2018 election was rife with fake ads
    Septic fields have their benefits
    Places of worship need armed guards?

    E-Edition
    Nov. 29, 2018, print issue
    Nov. 21, 2018, print issue
    Nov. 15, 2018, print issue
    Nov. 8, 2018, print issue
    Nov. 1, 2018, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Norwalk, early 20th century
    Wilton, 1916
    Norwalk, 1909
    Unidentified one-room, rural school
    Hotel White: Ontario establishment once served as summer home for science-fiction writer

    School
    Royall names new NHS members
    Royall concerts slated
    BHS artists of the month
    N-O-W Elementary receives grant from Driftless Art Festival
    Brookwood students named to first-quarter honor roll