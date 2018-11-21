Royall School District students will perform the following concerts this holiday season.
Royall concerts slated
Royall School District students will perform the following concerts this holiday season.
The Norwalk Sportsmen’s Club’s giving tree is set up at the Norwalk Public Library.
The National Honor Society inducted five Royall students into membership Nov. 15.
Paul Gerber of Ontario (left) and Mike O’Rourke take part in a free community Thanksgiving dinner at the Wilton Legion Hall.
Local hunters took to the woods over the weekend for the opening of gun-deer season.
The Norwalk Lions Club will host Santa at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Norwalk Village Hall.
Evidently even holiday peace is having little effect in Norwalk, as a new round of complaints piled up at Wednesday’s village board meeting.
3 Sisters Treasures, which is located on W. South Railroad Street in Kendall, will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The three Brookwood artists of the month for October are senior Jackie Santiago and juniors Siara Vera-Cruz and Chace Karschney for their “larger-than-life, awesome pop-art renditions of everyday items,” said art teacher Patricia Holte.
Norwalk hosted its annual community Thanksgiving Sunday at the Norwalk Community Center.
From clockwise, starting above: 1) Norwalk Village Board President Mike Wiedl greets attendees; 2) The Keith family — Dawn,
In honor of Veterans Day, the Ontario Legion Auxiliary hosted a waffle supper at Brookwood on Saturday evening.
Dianna Berry and Sharon Murphy of the Driftless Area Art Festival came to visit the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School art department on OcDianna Berry and Sharon Murphy of the Driftless Area Art Festival came to visit the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School art department on Oct. 22.