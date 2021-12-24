Royall children give concert

Royall’s Misty Frosty Dancers put on a show during the school’s concert Dec. 13.

  • Jolly melodies at Royall

    December 24th, 2021
    Royall’s Arria Raese, Cailey Simons and Marah Gruen assist in a small-group portion of “12 Days of Christmas” during the school’s concert on Dec. 7.

    Mia spreading joy: N-O-W student aims to help others this holiday season

    December 18th, 2021
    Last year, Mia received a letter in the mail from Santa with a small amount of cash in the envelope that read she was now one of Santa’s helpers and could take the money and use it toward others, gifting, spreading joy, etc. 

    Ontario Legion next to be razed

    December 16th, 2021
    One more downtown Ontario building will soon fall to the wrecker’s ball, as the village board accepted a bid of $14,795 from Bill Lepke Excavating of Viroqua at its meeting Monday. Lepke was the lowest of three bids. 

    High construction costs likely will impact Kendall well reconstruction project

    December 16th, 2021
    In tandem with national trends, the Village of Kendall likely will encounter high construction costs when it asks for bids for its municipal well reconstruction project in early 2022. 

    Wilton to upgrade security at village office

    December 16th, 2021
    Describing recent occurrences during which “some unruly citizens were coming in and acting very threateningly,” Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch suggested at the board’s Monday meeting that a sort of walk-up window could be installed at the Wilton Community Center village office. 

  • Ontario leans toward prioritizing new pavilion

    December 9th, 2021
    When the Ontario Village Board sought citizen input on use of FEMA funds on Tuesday, the group generally agreed to give priority to construction of an open pavilion at the former Ontario Community Hall site. 

    Kendall kicks off the season with cookie walk

    December 9th, 2021
    The Kendall Public Library hosted its cookie and candy walk fundraiser on Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kendall.

    Norwalk man accused of sexually assaulting girls

    December 9th, 2021
    Jonathan Ellenburg, 43, of Norwalk was arrested for allegations of sexually assaulting three young girls.

    Scenic Bluffs to renovate Norwalk health center in 2022

    December 2nd, 2021
    Through American Rescue Plan federal funding, Scenic Bluffs will upgrade the Norwalk health center and expand clinical services in the community starting in 2022. 

    Royall moving closer to approving referendum

    November 25th, 2021
    After the Royall School District sent out surveys to residents this fall to discover their opinions on a proposed April referendum, an overwhelming majority expressed support, Superintendent Mark Gruen told the board of education at its meeting Monday. 

    N-O-W School District’s audit is favorable

    November 25th, 2021
    on School District’s state-required audit was “very clean,” said Joe Haas of Hawkins Ashe CPAS during the board of education’s meeting on Nov. 15. 

  Extra
    Hawthorne named CEO of Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers
    Royall Education Notes: Booster Club Alumni Weekend set for Jan. 14–15
    Monroe County Health Department offering free Covid-19 vaccines
    Gundersen Health System: ‘The situation is serious. We need your help.’
    Cashton residence considered loss after overnight fire

    News
    Amish Walmart reborn
    Healthy Strides activity program begins 26th year
    Norwalk’s season of noel
    First visit with Santa!
    Vernon County Sheriff’s report for Dec. 6–12
  The County Line
  Community
    Book review: ‘Skipping Christmas’ by John Grisham
    On Campus
    Reflecting on Bethlehem
    Wilton Public Library has gingerbread-house kits
    Births

    Obituaries
    Lonnie Jay Schroeder
    Ruby D. Berg
    Gladys Marie Geier
    Paul Raymond Babbitt
    Fern Arlene Hutchison

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Children should not be denied the right to think critically about nation’s history
    Your right to know: Investigation records should be public
    Letter to the editor: Safety of students, not sports and ancient history, should take priority
    Guest view: Our healthcare system is on the verge of collapse
    Letter to the editor: An elaboration on N-O-W School Board meeting comments

    Sports
    Falcons fall in conference opener
    Royall closes season in regional semifinal
    Brookwood hosts Luethe-Levy Invite
    Brookwood, Royall football fall in home SBC openers
    Close call for BHS volleyball

  Backtalk
    The many permutations of ‘A Christmas Carol’
    Tons of treasures could be found at Trail’s End (‘Amish Walmart’)
    Local news is under threat
    One man with a gun can change so many lives
    Could revised FEMA rules improve small towns’ prospects?

    Dec. 23, 2021, print issue
    Dec. 16, 2021, print issue
    Dec. 9, 2021, print issue
    Dec. 2, 2021, print issue
    Nov. 25, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929
    Oden School, 1944

    School
    N-O-W second-graders write poems for the holidays
    N-O-W names artists of the month
    N-O-W student on National Honor Roll for math
    Brookwood students named to honor roll
    Royall teacher has taught three generations