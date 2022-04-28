Royall celebrates prom

American Legion honors Ontario’s Stout, Budde April 28th, 2022

by County Line Roger Mattison of the Coon Valley American Legion presented state awards on Monday for years of service to the Ontario American Legion

Royall residents ask about construction timeline April 28th, 2022

by County Line Attendees at Royall’s school board meeting Monday posed questions regarding the recently taxpayer-approved building project, asking how construction would affect both the start of school next fall and the amount of parking available at the schools.

Bench warrant out for Norwalk man accused of sexual assault April 28th, 2022

by County Line A bench warrant was issued Tuesday for a Norwalk man facing a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child after he failed to appear in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Ontario cafe building torn down April 21st, 2022

by County Line Repercussions continue from the August 2018 flood, as the Milk Jug Cafe building on Garden Street in Ontario was demolished Tuesday.

