Royall traveled to Brookwood last week, defeating the Falcons 66–51.
Royall, Brookwood vie
Roughly 40 people attended the Village of Wilton caucus on Monday, nominating three board president candidates and 10 trustee candidates.
Jesse J. Jensen of Ontario is facing one felony count of false imprisonment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection with an alleged domestic-abuse occurrence in September.
It appears Ontario residents will have a new village president for the first time in nearly a generation.
It appears there will be some new faces on the Norwalk Village Board, electors decided at Tuesday night’s caucus.
Only incumbents will appear on the Kendall Village Board ballot in April, as no newcomers were nominated at caucus Monday night.
I don’t have any memories that precede Sterling.
We have grown accustomed to larger companies buying up smaller ones, but the recent acquisition of Southwest Sanitation by GLF may result in some consequences for the residents of Ontario and, in fact, all of Vernon County.
Both the Royall and the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton school districts will have contested board-of-education races in April.
For possessing paraphernalia as a repeat offender, Jesse J. Jensen of Ontario may face up to two years in prison and the loss of his license for up to five years.
A Sparta man was found guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court on Dec. 20 of a charge of reckless driving – causing bodily harm on Jan. 21, 2020, when his tractor trailer struck a vehicle on N. McGary and North streets in Norwalk, near Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers.
Royall Elementary School students gave their winter concert Monday.