Royall board mulls online public meetings

By | Posted February 24th, 2021 |

When the Royall School Board met Monday, it again took up the matter of livestreaming board-of-education meetings, but it deferred a decision until at least next month.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Royall is regional champ

    February 24th, 2021
    by

    Royall won its second regional title in four years with a 43–26 win over the visiting Cardinals.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W has no active Covid cases

    February 17th, 2021
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had no active Covid-19 cases among either staff or students as of Monday, Superintendent Travis Anderson told the board of education at its meeting that day.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Feasting on fish

    February 17th, 2021
    by

    Ready with plenty to enjoy, Grayson Zuhlke and Patricia Von Haden help with getting Friday’s Wilton American Legion Post 508’s monthly fish fry.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes: Flood resilience and agriculture opportunities are top priorities

    February 17th, 2021
    by

    Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes returned to a meeting of the Monroe County Climate Change Task Force on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wrestling tough at sectionals

    February 10th, 2021
    by

    Local high school wrestlers competed in sectionals Saturday at Mineral Point.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Plans proceed for new Dollar General in Wilton

    February 10th, 2021
    by

    A proposed Dollar General for Wilton came closer to actuality on Monday, when Jim Lundberg of Point of Beginning, a Stevens Point, Wis.-based engineering firm, showed design plans to the village board.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall marshal leaves for Mauston position

    February 10th, 2021
    by

    Kendall’s police marshal, Brandon Arenz, resigned effective Jan. 31 after six years in the village’s part-time position.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New warning system expected for Norwalk Lake dam

    February 10th, 2021
    by

    It appears Norwalk area residents living in the shadow of the Norwalk Lake will soon feel somewhat safer in the event of a flood.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Final farewell to the Ontario Community Hall

    February 10th, 2021
    by

    The Ontario Village Board considered six bids to raze the Ontario Community Hall when it met Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood theatre to present ‘These Shining Lives’

    February 4th, 2021
    by

    Brookwood will present the powerful play “These Shining Lives” on Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Classic Gym.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Hit-and-run suspect found in Wilton man’s basement﻿

    February 3rd, 2021
    by

    Wilton resident Donald Schreier discovered in his basement on the morning of Jan. 28 a suspect who had fled a hit-and-run crash the night before.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Coronavirus
    Tuesday, Feb. 23: Monroe County reports four cases; Vernon County, four; and Juneau County, one
    Wednesday, Feb. 17: Monroe County reports four new cases; Vernon County, one; and Juneau County, five
    Covid-19 vaccinations available at Scenic Bluffs
    Thursday, Feb. 11: Monroe County has 10 new cases; Vernon County, three; and Juneau County, five
    Wednesday, Feb. 10: Monroe County reports 10 cases; Vernon County, three cases and one death; and Juneau County, seven cases and one death

    Extra
    Book review: ‘Three Ordinary Girls’ by Tim Brady
    Book review: ‘His Very Best’ by Jonathan Alter
    Book review: ‘Deacon King Kong’ by James McBride
    Access to Monroe County buildings still limited
    Croninger named Wisconsin Prosecutor of the Year
  • The County Line
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Wilton Public Library reading challenge ends March 6
    On Campus
    Elroy meal site to offer St. Pat’s meal
    Senior menus for March 1–5
    South Side News for Feb. 25

    News
    Kendall Public Library receives $860 grant for material on East Asia
    Dining with the Norwalk Lions
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Feb. 15–21
    Norwalk police report
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for Feb. 8–14

    Obituaries
    Lynn Jay Hulburt
    Caroline (Kari) R. Willis
    Gary L. Bever
    Paul G. “Smedley” Brandau﻿
    Larry M. Dopson

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Rushed wolf hunt
    Letter to the editor: Limbaugh poisoned American discourse
    Letter to the editor: Government is not the answer to everything
    Letter to the editor: Candy-flavored tobacco products are dangerous
    Letter to the editor: Vote for Gunderson for Superintendent of Instruction

  • Backtalk
    CenturyLink upgrades its internet service
    The end of Norwalk Lioness Club is loss for the village
    Rural internet speed at times only a step above carrier pigeon
    Jan. 6 protests not first election-related disturbance
    Every day is April Fools’ Day

    E-Edition
    Feb. 25, 2021, print issue
    Feb. 18, 2021, print issue
    Feb. 11, 2021, print issue
    Feb. 4, 2021, print issue
    Jan. 28, 2021, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    F&M Bank, 1929
    Oden School, 1944
    Oden/Ontario Homemakers, 1950s
    A thaw in Wilton, 1930s
    Bowling in Kendall, circa 1950

    School
    ‘These Shining Lives’
    Royall names students of the month
    Brookwood artists of the month
    BHS students create garden sculptures
    Royall names December students of the month