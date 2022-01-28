Royall approves modified mask policy

By | Posted January 27th, 2022 |

Considering the rise in omicron-variant infections, the Royall School Board agreed Monday to implement mask use in limited circumstances. 

  • Wyttenbach resigns from Kendall Village Board

    February 4th, 2022
    Longtime Kendall Village Board member Lee Wyttenbach recently submitted his resignation. 

    Brookwood theatre underway for 2022

    January 27th, 2022
    At a rehearsal Sunday, Brookwood actors Franklin Wilde and Danica Lee take on the role of Jim, a gambler, and his  pregnant wife Hannah in Anna Marie Barlow’s one-act play, “A Limb of Snow.”

    Flood-damaged Ontario Legion Hall demolished

    January 13th, 2022
    Another flood-damaged Ontario structure met its end Monday.

    Wilton honors former police chief Likely

    January 13th, 2022
    Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch and Police Chief John Stavlo praised former chief Jeremy Likely’s contributions to the village when the board met Monday. 

    Ontario continues to grapple with plans for public facilities

    January 13th, 2022
    Although few made comments, about a dozen people attended a meeting on Monday evening to offer opinions on the future of the Ontario Community Hall.

  • Garbage crisis remains unresolved in Norwalk

    January 13th, 2022
    Although nearly two dozen Norwalk residents turned out for a public hearing Tuesday evening to debate the options for resolving Norwalk’s garbage-collection dilemma, little was settled.

    Most local board spots likely will be contested in April election

    January 13th, 2022
    Voters will have the opportunity to select their preferred candidates in a variety of races, most of them contested, in the April election. 

    Ontario to get new guest accommodations

    January 6th, 2022
    What goes around comes around. The Driftwood Inn in Ontario will expand its accommodations this spring, but it’s likely only a very few Ontario residents remain who can recall that the property once before accommodated visitors and tourists to Ontario.

    Royall children give concert

    December 24th, 2021
    Royall’s Misty Frosty Dancers put on a show during the school's concert Dec. 13.

    Jolly melodies at Royall

    December 24th, 2021
    Royall’s Arria Raese, Cailey Simons and Marah Gruen assist in a small-group portion of “12 Days of Christmas” during the school’s concert on Dec. 7.

    Mia spreading joy: N-O-W student aims to help others this holiday season

    December 18th, 2021
    Last year, Mia received a letter in the mail from Santa with a small amount of cash in the envelope that read she was now one of Santa’s helpers and could take the money and use it toward others, gifting, spreading joy, etc. 

