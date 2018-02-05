Larry and Ann Scheckel will be featured speakers at St. John’s Lutheran Church in the town of Ridgeville for its 18th annual Valentine’s Day potluck and food drive Sunday, Feb. 11.
Ridgeville church to offer presentation on Israel
Larry and Ann Scheckel will be featured speakers at St. John’s Lutheran Church in the town of Ridgeville for its 18th annual Valentine’s Day potluck and food drive Sunday, Feb. 11.
Senior menus for Elroy, Kendall, Ontario, Norwalk and Wilton
Happy Valentine’s Day! Remember when we used to exchange Valentines when we were in elementary school?
The sun is getting up earlier and setting later as the winter progresses. The groundhog saw his shadow on the second, so I guess we’ll have six more weeks of winter to look forward to.
The Norwalk Public Library has the following items.
Mark your calendars now for a travel night to remember.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in the town of Ridgeville will offer free Lenten soup suppers from 4:45 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday from Feb. 14 to March 21.
The following local students were named to the fall dean’s list at UW-Platteville: Bridget Cleven and Trace Ness , both of Kendall, and Lucas Schwartz of Wilton.
The Elroy Public Library loves Oscar movies, and to celebrate, it is offering free showings of four Oscar-nominated films at the Elroy Theatre in February on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
Twisted Sisters Bar and Grill’s last day in business will be Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the business’s Jan. 31 Facebook post.
Meals are served at the Milk Jug Café, 103 N. Garden St., at 11:30 a.m. Music day is on the first Tuesday, and cards are played every Thursday.
Happy Groundhog Day! Several years ago, my brother-in-law and some of his coworkers in Racine found a picture of a groundhog and put it in their favorite watering hole, beginning an annual Groundhog Day celebration.