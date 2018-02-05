Ridgeville church to offer presentation on Israel

St. John’s to offer Lenten suppers 14 hours ago

by County Line St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in the town of Ridgeville will offer free Lenten soup suppers from 4:45 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday from Feb. 14 to March 21.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

On Campus 14 hours ago

by County Line The following local students were named to the fall dean’s list at UW-Platteville: Bridget Cleven and Trace Ness , both of Kendall, and Lucas Schwartz of Wilton.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Library to sponsor free viewings of Oscar-nominated movies at Elroy Theatre 14 hours ago

by Kari Preuss The Elroy Public Library loves Oscar movies, and to celebrate, it is offering free showings of four Oscar-nominated films at the Elroy Theatre in February on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Twisted Sisters to close February 5th, 2018

by County Line Twisted Sisters Bar and Grill’s last day in business will be Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the business’s Jan. 31 Facebook post.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Senior menus for Feb. 5–9 February 1st, 2018

by County Line Meals are served at the Milk Jug Café, 103 N. Garden St., at 11:30 a.m. Music day is on the first Tuesday, and cards are played every Thursday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.