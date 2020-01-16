Jennifer Chiaverini, author of “Resistance Women,” will speak at the second Juneau County Reads.
‘Resistance Women’ author to speak at Elroy Theater
Jennifer Chiaverini, author of “Resistance Women,” will speak at the second Juneau County Reads.
As with most building projects, the village board found itself facing some unexpected costs Monday evening as it reviewed renovations of the former Ontario Elementary School gymnasium into a community hall.
Norcrest residents showed up to voice their worries at the Norwalk Village Board meeting Tuesday.
Select Sires recently recognized Paul Gerber of Ontario for 10 years of service to Select Sires Inc.
The regular monthly meeting for the town of Ridgeville gave hope that the new cellular tower on County Highway U should have all of its equipment installed by the end of this month.
Showcasing 19th century photographic techniques, rural Wilton man Aldis Strazdins’ work is part of a Pump House exhibition slated to run through Feb. 22.
The departure of Steve Peterson as Monroe County Economic Development Coordinator evidently will not affect his work in attracting an industrial hemp processing facility to Kendall.
Both the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School and the Royall School District will have contested races this year.
Engineering firm Vierbicher Associates has created the concept plan for the former Ontario Elementary School property.
The first weeks of the winter season will offer a chance to get out and experience a wealth of Wisconsin wonders.
The Ontario Community Club is partnering with the Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park to provide a winter picnic meal.
Brookwood Junior/Senior High School hosted its winter concert Dec. 16.