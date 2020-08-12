Ontario’s recovery plan from the 2018 flood remain just that — a plan.
Recovery plan gets green light from Ontario board
Kendall’s parks now are open for picnics and smaller family gatherings, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
The landscaping at Palen Park in Ontario has reached its seasonal peak. Wilmer “Butch” Pearson of Ontario is largely responsible for the gardens, with the help of other volunteers.
Thanks to the talents and generosity of Kendall resident Gail Schoenfeld, the community has had a steady supply of cloth face masks for sale at the Three Sisters Treasures (which is next to the library in downtown Kendall).
It has been two years this month since a wall of water slammed into Ontario, obliterating nearly all of the downtown businesses.
The Village of Wilton plans to buy a property at 702 Walker St., for which it had started condemnation proceedings last month, and resell it to Wilton Properties, LLC (Dan Buchholz).
Residents of the Town of Forest are invited to a meeting Monday, Aug. 3 to consider the purchase of the property neighboring the town shop for $80,000.
Coordinating its efforts with the Royall school lunch program, the Monroe County Dairy Promotions brought dairy products to children last week at the Kendall Depot.
Making a $4,000 donation, the Village of Wilton recently was the first contributor toward an effort to buy flood-monitoring equipment for the Kickapoo Watershed, noted Monroe County Conservationist Bob Micheel at the county’s Climate Change Task Force presentation in Wilton last week.
Perhaps enjoying a refreshing day, cattle rested in the sun Monday.
When you’re a pioneer, it’s often but not always good to follow in the tracks of those who have gone before.