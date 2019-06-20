Reconstructing Ontario’s Palen Park

Arndts’ donation used for N-O-W STEM projects 19 hours ago

by Sarah Parker A substantial donation from Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education member Justin Arndt and his wife Kirstin made possible an array of elementary school programs and projects, teacher and instructional coach Travis Anderson told the board at its meeting June 17.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

240 enrolled in summer school at Royall 19 hours ago

by Sarah Parker About 240 Royall School District students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are enrolled in this year’s summer school program.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Ontario to celebrate July 4 June 20th, 2019

by Inga Gerber Flood damage isn’t stopping organizers of the annual Fourth of July Celebration in Ontario, who have chosen the theme “Still Afloat” for the big parade at noon on July 4.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Outlook not rosy for FEMA funds June 20th, 2019

by Karen Parker President Donald Trump might have signed a disaster-relief bill of $19 billion, but how much will filter down to Vernon County remains unknown, according to officials at a flood recovery meeting at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on Tuesday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.