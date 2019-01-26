We have heard about the 100-year flood and the 500-year flood. But what will this last one be known as? Part of that is up to us.
Rebuilding Ontario after the flood of 2018
We have heard about the 100-year flood and the 500-year flood. But what will this last one be known as? Part of that is up to us.
Taking on an extra duty, Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely plows Walker Street in Wilton after Monday’s snowstorm.
Ontario buyouts not a sure thing County Line Publisher Emeritus The good news is that every Ontario property affected by the August 2018 flooding will be eligible for a FEMA
A few months ago, a contingent of outraged citizens hammered on the Norwalk Village Board for what they perceived as the board’s failure to protect them from backup from an inadequate sewer plant.
The following are the results of last week’s caucus for Norwalk Village Board.
Construction continues on the new building for The Place, a Main Street Norwalk tavern.
The Ontario Community Club sponsored a contra dance Saturday at the Brookwood High School gymnasium.
After serving the district for 16 years, Brookwood Junior/Senior High School Principal Brad Pettit will retire at the end of this school year.
About 30 people gathered in the Ontario Fire Station meeting room Monday evening in what was billed as an informational meeting for residents affected by last August’s flooding.
Michael O’Rourke, who had been Wilton’s public-works director since 1996, is no longer serving in his position.
Villages hold caucuses Kendall, Ontario and Wilton had caucuses Monday, and the results followed the same pattern in each village: incumbents will be the only candidates on the spring ballots.
Ontario area residents of a certain age remember the Peeling Ceiling as the home of the Slush Puppie, those sugary, sticky drinks that came around in the summer and proved to be a perfect accompaniment to candy.