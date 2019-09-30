Rails to Trails Marathon is Saturday

Supervisors agree climate change affects Monroe County 14 hours ago

by Pat Mulvaney On a 15–0 vote Sept. 25, Monroe County Board supervisors accepted that climate change is happening and threw their support behind the efforts of the county’s newly-formed Climate Change Task Force (CCTF).

Royall’s mill rate projected to go up September 30th, 2019

by Sarah Parker A drop in state aid is likely to result in a mill-rate hike this year, causing local taxpayers to take on a greater share of Royall’s funding responsibility, school district business manager Jeff Lankey said while presenting a preliminary budget at Monday’s annual meeting.

