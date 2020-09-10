Spanning nearly three feet wide, flower baskets tended all summer by Barb Ornes line Norwalk’s downtown.
Public beautification
Norwalk sewer rates are going up, the board decided at its meeting Tuesday. But not exactly. And buildings destined to be razed will not come down. But not exactly.
A new study commissioned by USDA-NRCS and undertaken by researchers from UW-Madison documents that rainfall definitions for storm events have been changing rapidly in recent years.
Shane Nottestad laughs when asked if he is competing against Kwik Trip.
Though the Royall School District had considered running a referendum in April 2021, the board of education agreed Thursday to postpone it until at least April 2022.
La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe counties in southwest Wisconsin are home to a quarter of the large (PL-566) flood-control dams in Wisconsin. Built mostly in the 1960s, the dams are now aging infrastructure in need of repair, replacement, relocation or removal.
Aug. 18, 2020, brought the demise of a local historical landmark and the dimming of a nearly forgotten chapter in Wisconsin’s pioneer history.
Brookwood Theatre will present its fall production on Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.
In a run-up to an unparalleled school year, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board considered a range of subjects, many of them related to the Covid-19 pandemic, at its meeting Aug. 24.
As of this week, ownership of the Ontario, Kendall and Wonewoc Fastrips will transfer from United Co-op of Beaver Dam, Wis., to Shane Nottestad of Westby.
Ontario’s recovery plan from the 2018 flood remains just that — a plan.
Kendall’s parks now are open for picnics and smaller family gatherings, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.