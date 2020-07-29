Promoting dairy

Town of Forest may buy land for new town hall July 29th, 2020

by County Line Residents of the Town of Forest are invited to a meeting Monday, Aug. 3 to consider the purchase of the property neighboring the ﻿town shop for $80,000.

Wilton first donor to county’s climate change project July 29th, 2020

by County Line Making a $4,000 donation, the Village of Wilton recently was the first contributor toward an effort to buy flood-monitoring equipment for the Kickapoo Watershed, noted Monroe County Conservationist Bob Micheel at the county’s Climate Change Task Force presentation in Wilton last week.

Summer grazing July 22nd, 2020

by County Line Perhaps enjoying a refreshing day, cattle rested in the sun Monday.

Flood monitoring: Monroe learns from Trempealeau’s efforts July 22nd, 2020

by County Line When you’re a pioneer, it’s often but not always good to follow in the tracks of those who have gone before.

