Coordinating its efforts with the Royall school lunch program, the Monroe County Dairy Promotions brought dairy products to children last week at the Kendall Depot.
Promoting dairy
Residents of the Town of Forest are invited to a meeting Monday, Aug. 3 to consider the purchase of the property neighboring the town shop for $80,000.
Making a $4,000 donation, the Village of Wilton recently was the first contributor toward an effort to buy flood-monitoring equipment for the Kickapoo Watershed, noted Monroe County Conservationist Bob Micheel at the county’s Climate Change Task Force presentation in Wilton last week.
Perhaps enjoying a refreshing day, cattle rested in the sun Monday.
When you’re a pioneer, it’s often but not always good to follow in the tracks of those who have gone before.
The Royall School District administration will propose a plan to the board of education Monday, July 27, to start five-day-a-week, in-person school this fall.
The Ontario American Legion has a new home, the Ontario Village Board decided at its meeting last week.
The Wilton Village Board voted Monday to begin the condemnation process of a residence at 702 Walker St.
Concerned about risks associated with Covid-19, the Kendall Village Board denied Monday the Kendall Mustangs ATV/UTV Club’s request to host a tractor pull Labor Day weekend at Glenwood Park or on a village street.
One hundred and four years ago, a young man by the name of Herbert Anderson presented the commencement address to the class of 1916 at Wilton High School.
Preparing for the possibility that the coming school year may include more closures, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave Superintendent Travis Anderson permission to purchase electronics and other items to help students learn from home.
The Norwalk Public Library hosted a bike-rodeo fundraiser Sunday in the village park.