Construction continues on the new building for The Place, a Main Street Norwalk tavern.
Progress on The Place
A few months ago, a contingent of outraged citizens hammered on the Norwalk Village Board for what they perceived as the board’s failure to protect them from backup from an inadequate sewer plant.
The following are the results of last week’s caucus for Norwalk Village Board.
The Ontario Community Club sponsored a contra dance Saturday at the Brookwood High School gymnasium.
After serving the district for 16 years, Brookwood Junior/Senior High School Principal Brad Pettit will retire at the end of this school year.
About 30 people gathered in the Ontario Fire Station meeting room Monday evening in what was billed as an informational meeting for residents affected by last August’s flooding.
Michael O’Rourke, who had been Wilton’s public-works director since 1996, is no longer serving in his position.
Villages hold caucuses Kendall, Ontario and Wilton had caucuses Monday, and the results followed the same pattern in each village: incumbents will be the only candidates on the spring ballots.
Ontario area residents of a certain age remember the Peeling Ceiling as the home of the Slush Puppie, those sugary, sticky drinks that came around in the summer and proved to be a perfect accompaniment to candy.
The Ontario floodplain ordinance fills 35 pages. It would not be hyperbolic to say it is the most consequential of all of Ontario’s ordinances, nor would it be an exaggeration to say that no one in its nearly 50 years of existence has ever read it in its entirety.
Boomeranging from circuit court to appeals court, a court case over a small, unmarked cemetery in the town of Forest finally ended in the State Supreme Court, with a decision that primarily relied on the definition of “cemetery.”
The Wilton Village Board approved bonuses for its employees at its December meeting, significantly increasing the amount over previous years’ figures.