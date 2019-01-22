Progress on The Place

Wilton public-works director no longer on staff January 17th, 2019

by County Line Michael O’Rourke, who had been Wilton’s public-works director since 1996, is no longer serving in his position.

Villages hold caucuses January 17th, 2019

by County Line Villages hold caucuses Kendall, Ontario and Wilton had caucuses Monday, and the results followed the same pattern in each village: incumbents will be the only candidates on the spring ballots.

Long-running local case ends in state Supreme Court January 4th, 2019

by Karen Parker Boomeranging from circuit court to appeals court, a court case over a small, unmarked cemetery in the town of Forest finally ended in the State Supreme Court, with a decision that primarily relied on the definition of “cemetery.”

