Profiles of Royall School Board candidates

The Royall School District will have a contested board-of-education race Tuesday, when incumbents Doug Waterman and Ryan McKittrick will face off against challengers Doug Rogalla and Raye Walz.
The Ontario Public Library hosted its Best of the British Isles fundraiser Saturday. [...]
The new, roughly $38,000 addition on the Norwalk Public Library now is in use, resulting in double the space for the facility.
The outcome of an Ontario arrest, Vernon County Circuit Court issued a guilty verdict Feb. 14 to 32-year-old Terry Maconaghy of Reedsburg for operating while under the influence as a third-time offender.
The Vernon County Circuit Court entered a diversion agreement on behalf of Beverly Jordon of Ontario on March 2.
A Kendall woman was sentenced in a child-enticement case in Monroe County Circuit Court earlier this month.
Auctioneer Ken Brandau (left) selects a high bidder during an auction at the Kendall Lions Club’s Fundfest on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
A conflict between father and son Tor and Luke Eness of rural Ontario and Ontario Police Chief Phil Welch boiled over at Monday’s village board meeting.
To help offset operating costs associated with the village’s new wastewater-treatment plant, the Kendall Village Board agreed Monday to raise sewer rates starting with the April billing.
Some utility customers in Wilton turn on the tap only to get water that smells like rotten eggs, and sulfide-reducing bacteria could be to blame, according to Jim Barker of Martelle Water Treatment, a Janesville-based company.
Two longtime teachers will end their stints with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District when the school year ends.
After last month’s tangle with the Wilton Ambulance Service, at least some Norwalk Village Board members are considering seeking a replacement for village counsel Rob Mubarak of Tomah.