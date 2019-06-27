Police respond to Wilton bar fight

Ontario to celebrate July 4 June 20th, 2019

by Inga Gerber Flood damage isn’t stopping organizers of the annual Fourth of July Celebration in Ontario, who have chosen the theme “Still Afloat” for the big parade at noon on July 4.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Outlook not rosy for FEMA funds June 20th, 2019

by Karen Parker President Donald Trump might have signed a disaster-relief bill of $19 billion, but how much will filter down to Vernon County remains unknown, according to officials at a flood recovery meeting at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on Tuesday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Ontario Village Board grapples with food-cart ordinance June 13th, 2019

by Karen Parker Ontario Village Board grapples with food-cart ordinance County Line Publisher Emeritus Ontario’s new food-cart ordinance turned out to be a hot potato at Monday night’s village board meeting.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton sewer rates on the upswing June 13th, 2019

by County Line Wilton property owners will see a 10 percent hike in their sewer rates starting in September, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall School Marketplace continues to serve food June 13th, 2019

by Sarah Parker Though the situation could change in a matter of days, the Kendall School Marketplace remains open, as the company that may convert it to a hemp-processing plant has not bought the building.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.