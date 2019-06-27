Called to 804 Main St. in Wilton on a welfare check on June 28, law enforcement officers discovered
Police investigating Wilton man’s death
Law enforcement officers responded to a bar fight June 5 at the Hitchin’ Post, 412 Main St. in Wilton, according to Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely.
Vernon, Monroe and La Crosse counties will move forward together with applying for a grant to study two watersheds above flood-control dams that breached in the August 2018 floods.
A substantial donation from Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education member Justin Arndt and his wife Kirstin made possible an array of elementary school programs and projects, teacher and instructional coach Travis Anderson told the board at its meeting June 17.
About 240 Royall School District students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are enrolled in this year’s summer school program.
The ever-popular sandbox canoe is back in Ontario’s Palen Park, as the original was a victim to Ontario’s August 2018 flood.
Flood damage isn’t stopping organizers of the annual Fourth of July Celebration in Ontario, who have chosen the theme “Still Afloat” for the big parade at noon on July 4.
President Donald Trump might have signed a disaster-relief bill of $19 billion, but how much will filter down to Vernon County remains unknown, according to officials at a flood recovery meeting at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve on Tuesday.
Ontario Village Board grapples with food-cart ordinance County Line Publisher Emeritus Ontario’s new food-cart ordinance turned out to be a hot potato at Monday night’s village board meeting.
Wilton property owners will see a 10 percent hike in their sewer rates starting in September, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
Though the situation could change in a matter of days, the Kendall School Marketplace remains open, as the company that may convert it to a hemp-processing plant has not bought the building.
At the suggestion of village board president Levi Helgren, Norwalk will try a new approach to tackling sidewalk replacement.