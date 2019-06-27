Police investigating Wilton man’s death

Police respond to Wilton bar fight 13 hours ago

by County Line Law enforcement officers responded to a bar fight June 5 at the Hitchin’ Post, 412 Main St. in Wilton, according to Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Counties pursue grant for watershed study 13 hours ago

by Gillian Pomplun Vernon, Monroe and La Crosse counties will move forward together with applying for a grant to study two watersheds above flood-control dams that breached in the August 2018 floods.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Arndts’ donation used for N-O-W STEM projects June 27th, 2019

by Sarah Parker A substantial donation from Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education member Justin Arndt and his wife Kirstin made possible an array of elementary school programs and projects, teacher and instructional coach Travis Anderson told the board at its meeting June 17.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

240 enrolled in summer school at Royall June 27th, 2019

by Sarah Parker About 240 Royall School District students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are enrolled in this year’s summer school program.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.