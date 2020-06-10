Piece of Norwalk history lost

Posted June 10th, 2020

This building, which is next door to Treasures on the Korner on Main Street in Norwalk, was damaged when the adjoining tavern The Place burned in March 2018

  • Wilton pool closed for the season

    June 10th, 2020
    In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Wilton Pool will remain closed for the season, and the Wilton Community Center, village campground, and public bathrooms will stay shuttered for at least another month, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

    Fate of Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains uncertain

    June 10th, 2020
    The status of this year’s Kendall’s Labor Day celebration remains in doubt, but the Kendall Community Club will decide July 6 whether to offer the annual festival, club member Steve Peterson told the Kendall Village Board on Monday.

    Royall mulls over referendum

    June 10th, 2020
    The Royall School Board continued to consider an April 2021 referendum at its special meeting June 4.

    Ontario to offer shortened July 4 celebration

    June 10th, 2020
    Though nearly all area summer events have been canceled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ontario will plunge ahead with an amended version of the traditional July 4 celebration.

    N-O-W refinances debt

    June 3rd, 2020
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed May 27 to refinance $2,655,000 of its long-term building debt, securing a new interest rate of 1.8 percent, a drop from 4 percent.

  • New sign at Wilton cemetery

    June 2nd, 2020
    In time for Memorial Day services, a new monument was installed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Wilton.

    Marking Memorial Day

    May 27th, 2020
    Local American Legion posts conducted brief services on Memorial Day, forgoing the usual public programs in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Brookwood salutes its seniors

    May 27th, 2020
    Brookwood hosted a parade in Wilton, Norwalk and Ontario for its graduating seniors Friday.

    Scenic Bluffs gets funding for COVID-19 testing﻿

    May 27th, 2020
    With the help of a recent $212,359 grant, Scenic Bluffs Health Center of Cashton plans to ramp up testing for COVID-19.

    Legion posts modify their Memorial Day services

    May 20th, 2020
    Local American Legion posts will offer Memorial Day services this year while maintaining social distancing.

    Bear spotted on Highway 131

    May 20th, 2020
    A black bear was spotted last weekend along Highway 131, south of Tomah, near the Wilton side of the Tomah hill.

