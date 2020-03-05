Pie in the face!

Kendall hires floodplain administrator March 5th, 2020

by County Line Sustaining significant damage in the August 2018 flood, Kendall became the third local village to hire James Twomey as a floodplain administrator last week.

Royall’s McKittrick collects sectional title February 26th, 2020

by County Line Royall’s Nolan McKittrick will compete for a state title this weekend after winning the Westby sectional at 106.

