Pie in the face!

By | Posted March 5th, 2020 |

During a Friday assembly for National FFA Week, Brookwood student Skippy Muehlenkamp smashes a pie in his principal Angela Funk’s face.

  • We have been here before: The Coulee Region and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic

    March 5th, 2020
    by

    The surnames seem familiar: Belcher, Bever, Dittman, Kress, Olson and Sullivan, all reported to be either gravely ill or have died of the Spanish flu.

    Kendall hires floodplain administrator

    March 5th, 2020
    by

    Sustaining significant damage in the August 2018 flood, Kendall became the third local village to hire James Twomey as a floodplain administrator last week.

    They got the sand mine; we got the shaft

    February 26th, 2020
    by

    It might have been a scene from the 1850s California Gold Rush.

    Royall’s McKittrick collects sectional title

    February 26th, 2020
    by

    Royall’s Nolan McKittrick will compete for a state title this weekend after winning the Westby sectional at 106.

    Brookwood to present ‘The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe’

    February 20th, 2020
    by

    The Brookwood Theatre Program will present “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” as its spring production.

  • Facing enrollment drop, N-O-W considers cutting three teaching positions

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton staff and community members decried the school district’s proposal not to fill three elementary teaching positions, arguing at Monday’s board’s meeting that such a move would have an adverse effect on educational quality in the district.

    DNR approves permit for Norwalk CAFO

    February 19th, 2020
    by

    A Norwalk area dairy has been granted a discharge permit by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) effective March 1, 2020.

    Brookwood pops

    February 13th, 2020
    by

    The Brookwood High School choir performed a pops concert Feb. 6.

    Norwalk Village Board discusses member’s possible conflict

    February 13th, 2020
    by

    At Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting, board member Madonna Johnson suggested that fellow board member Nidia Alcantar shouldn’t vote on matters that involved law enforcement or the court

    Ontario makes progress on old-school development

    February 13th, 2020
    by

    The Ontario Village Board moved a step forward on developing the former Ontario ElementarySchool property, which it purchased last year for $90,000.

    Wilton hires new clerk

    February 13th, 2020
    by

    Wilton has begun the process of grooming a new clerk/treasurer, hiring a part-time employee to work alongside Lori Brueggen, who currently holds the position.

